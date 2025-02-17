2025 Australian Short Course Championships Confirmed For Melbourne In October

Courtesy: Swimming Australia

VICTORIA is set to host another premier swimming event with confirmation the 2025 Australian Short Course Championships will be contested at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre (MSAC) from October 1-3 just five days after the AFL Grand Final at the MCG.

As the confetti settles on the G, the cheers continue at Victoria’s home of swimming – MSAC – where Australia’s swimming stars hit the water in a blockbuster event that will attract more than 500 athletes from over 100 clubs across three days of competition.

Our Dolphins are back in Victoria for the first time since the World Championship Trials in 2023 to enjoy the world-class facility, a facility that world breaststroke champion Sam Williamson (pictured) and Olympic Open Water Dolphin Nick Sloman call home.

The event will also showcase MSAC as a premier sporting facility – one that includes infrastructure to cater for para-athletes and swimmers at elite and grassroots level – and also a facility that has become a thriving, inclusive and connected community that benefits all that swim there.

Additionally, the meet will feature a Pho3nix Junior Excellence Clinic for junior swimmers aged 9-13.

The clinic is focused on developing their skills as they move into their teenage years. It aims to recognise and inspire young swimmers and build commitment to, and enthusiasm for, the pathway into senior swimming.

The 2025 Australian Short Course Championships will be delivered with the support of the Victorian Government, through Sport and Recreation Victoria’s Significant Sporting Events Program.

CEO of Swimming Australia Rob Woodhouse said: “It is our last Championship meet of the year, and I would expect this dash and splash event to bring out the very best in our athletes in a facility that will inspire some exceptional performances.”

“We expect another typically large Melbourne crowd to turn out and spur our athletes on and we thank the Victorian Government for their support of this event.”

CEO of Swimming Victoria Jason Hellwig said: “It is great to have the Australian Short Course Championships back in Melbourne and for our local athletes to be able to compete at home in front of their family and friends.”

“It is also a wonderful opportunity for our swimming community to see our elite level swimmers in action, and have those swimmers deliver back to the local community through clinics and other education opportunities to help drive the growth of our sport here in Victoria.”

Victorian Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos said: “Our major events and sporting calendar is the envy of the country, and we continue to secure events that bring people to Victoria – backing small businesses and local jobs.”

“We’re excited to welcome swimmers, coaches and families to our state for the 2025 Australian Short Course Championships in October.”

By the numbers, 2023’s World Championship Trials at MSAC attracted:

Almost 2000 editorial mentions

Potential reach of this was an audience of 3.2 billion

18,489 visitor nights

Over 5million minutes viewed on 9Now

11.1M total social media reach

The Australian Short Course Championships will be screened live and free on 9Now.

Entries and media accreditation will be open mid-year, tickets on sale in late August.