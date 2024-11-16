2024 A3 Performance Invite Day 2: Olivia Herron Cracks SIU Record with 1:00.83 100 Breast

2024 A3 PERFORMANCE INVITE

TEAM STANDINGS

WOMEN

Southern Illinois – 732 Omaha – 439 Bellarmine – 244 Southern Indiana – 221 Evansville – 172 Eastern Illinois – 136 Indiana State – 18

MEN

Southern Illinois – 630 Omaha – 445 Bellarmine – 294 Evansville – 244.5 Southern Indiana – 223.5 Eastern Illinois – 110

Day 2 of the 2024 A3 Performance Invite hosted by Southern Illinois saw little movement in the team standings, just Evansville moving into 4th in men’s scores, bumping Southern Indiana to 5th. Though the teams seem to be locked in their positions for the most part, there was still plenty of great swimming, and some more records on the 2nd day of the meet.

Southern Illinois would kick Friday’s finals session off with a decisive victory in the women’s 200 medley relay. Celia Pulido (25.21), Olivia Herron (27.67), Maria Padron (23.79), and Susanna Hernandez (22.73) combined for a 1:39.40, winning the race by nearly 4 seconds.

The Salukis then followed that performance up by breaking the Missouri Valley Conference record in the men’s 200 medley relay. Willem Huggins (22.43), Tiago Faleiros (24.24), Nicolas Barrio (20.90), and Alex Santiago (19.43) teamed up for a 1:27.00, breaking the MVC record of 1:27.43, which was set by Miami (OH) earlier this season.

There were a number of swimmers from those winning SIU relays who would go on to win individual events as well. Saluki junior Maria Padron won the women’s 100 fly in 54.08 after clocking a 53.81 in prelims. It was a 1-2-3 push by SIU, as Jasmine Rau came in 2nd with a 55.26, while Masha Zhukova swam a 55.84 for 3rd.

Susanna Hernandez, another SIU junior, went on to win the women’s 200 free in 1:48.40 after the medley relay. She was locked in a tight race with Nebraska-Omaha’s Hailey Matthews at the 100 mark, flipping in 52.64 to Matthews’ 52.67, but broke away on the back half and ended up winning comfortably. Matthews took 2nd in 1:50.06.

After helping the medley relay to victory, SIU senior Alex Santiago won the men’s 200 free in 1:38.47. The men’s 200 free was another 1-2-3 punch for the Salukis, seeing Tomas Peciar take 2nd in 1:39.45, and Alex Cimera finish 3rd in 1:39.84.

SIU junior Olivia Herron won the women’s 100 breast by over a second, winning in 1:00.83. That performance marks a new SIU program record, as well as a new pool record. She had a great back half last night, getting out to a 29.23 on the opening 50, then coming home in 31.60. The 100 breast was SIU’s best team showing yet, as Ali Robertson came in 2nd with a 1:02.06, Madalyn Booker was 3rd with a 1:02.59, and Ava Rines finished 4th in 1:03.66.

Tiago Faleiros, an SIU junior, went on from the relay to win the men’s 100 breast. Faleiros swam a 54.61. He clocked the fastest split in the field on both 50s, getting out to a 25.60 on the opening 50 and coming home in 29.01.

Saluki senior Celia Pulido swam a 52.81 to win the women’s 100 back, touching 1st by over a second. Pulido has been a star for SIU in her career there, having swum her personal best of 50.73 at the NCAA Championships last season. SIU saw freshman Liseska Gallegos came in 2nd with a 53.93, while fellow freshman Tia Jankovics touched 3rd in 56.53.

Willem Huggins, another SIU freshman, won the men’s 100 back in 47.33, breaking the MVC record in the process. The previous conference record was set by Miami (OH)’s Henju Duvenhage at 47.46 earlier this season.

SIU sophomore Benedek Andor won the men’s 100 fly in a new MVC record of 47.84. He broke his own conference record from earlier in the season with the swim. SIU grad student Nicolas Barrio came in 2nd with a 48.26, also under the previous MVC record.

The men’s 400 IM saw an MVC record as well. SIU’s Henrique Pacheco, a senior, clocked a 3:54.67. Pacheco was strong all the way around, splitting 52.91 on fly, 1:00.79 on back, 1:05.33 on breast, and 55.64 on freestyle.

Brooklyn Anderson, an SIU junior, took the women’s 400 IM in 4:19.05.