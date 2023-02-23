2023 NCAA Division II Women’s and Men’s Championship Qualifiers Are Announced

2023 NCAA Division II Women’s and Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Wednesday, March 7 – Saturday, March 10, 2023

Indiana University Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN

Defending Champs: Queens women (7x) & Queens men (7x)

Live Stream

Live Results

The NCAA announced on Wednesday the names of the swimmers and divers that have been selected to compete at the 2023 NCAA Division II Women’s and Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships.

The NCAA extended invitations to 157 men from 37 schools and 183 women from 48 schools for swimming. It will add another 18 men and 22 women after the diving qualification rounds to reach the 380 total number of participants allowed. Those numbers are in line with 2022, which was a return-to-the-mean after a 2021 championship meet that saw vastly reduce numbers (130 men and 130 women for swimming, 16 men and 16 women for diving).

Both the women’s meet and the men’s meet will crown new champions this year, as Queens University of Charlotte, who won the last seven titles in a row on both the women’s and men’s sides, have transitioned from Division II to Division I.

In the women’s meet, Tampa has qualified the largest roster with 18 swimmers. Indianapolis (16), Colorado Mesa (12), Nova S’eastern (11), Wingate (11), and Drury (10) are also expected to contend for the 2023 title. On the men’s side, Drury (15), Indianapolis (13), Colorado Mesa (12), Wingate (11), McKendree (9), and Tampa (9) bring the largest contingents.

In swimming, a student-athlete is permitted to compete in a maximum of seven events, of which not more than four may be individual events. Swimmers were selected one by one per event until the maximum of 157 male or 183 female swimmers was reached. All individual swimmers who had achieved “A” time standards were selected first. Thereafter, one entry was added to each event in event order (excluding those already populated by “A” qualifiers) until each event had the same number of swimmers. At the point where they had multiple swimmers at the cutline, the closest to the “A” standard was selected.

In addition, schools with four invited swimmers were eligible to swim relay events. Otherwise, schools with at least one invited swimmer who met a Provisional Standard for a relay event were deemed eligible to participate in that relay.

The psych sheets, as well as the list of swim alternates, relays, and diving preliminary qualifiers, are listed below.

MEN’S MEET

WOMEN’S MEET