2023 NCAA Division II Championships – Day 2 Photo Vault

2023 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships

Maureen McGowan is on deck in Indianapolis at the 2023 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships. See her favorite Day 2 Finals photos here.

Kham Glass, Drury. Photo: Maureen McGowan

1000 free record-breaker Emily Trieschmann, Nova S’eastern. Photo: Maureen McGowan

1000 free champ, Cedric Buessing, Indy. Photo: Maureen McGowan

Emilia Ronningdal, Nova S’eastern. Photo: Maureen McGowan

Savanna Best, Nova S’eastern. Photo: Maureen McGowan

200 IM champ Emilia Ronningdal, Nova S’eastern. Photo: Maureen McGowan

Alireza Yavari, McKendree. Photo: Maureen McGowan

Benjamin Sampson, Colorado Mesa. Photo: Maureen McGowan

Johanna Buys, Indy, breaks 50 free record. Photo: Maureen McGowan

Photo: Maureen McGowan

Kham Glass, Drury. Photo: Maureen McGowan

