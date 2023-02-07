2023 Navy Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

Coach Dean Hutchinson returns to Annapolis in 2023 to lead aspiring swimmers through a three hour session on starts and turns. Coach Hutchinson, who competed at Auburn University for legendary Coach David Marsh, does a terrific job with each participant.

A former volunteer coach for Navy, Coach Hutchinson remains active in the sport of competitive swimming in addition to serving as a physical therapist in New Jersey. Coach Hutchinson will make several take home points through the three hour session emphasizing the relevance and impact of a quality start and turn with your race.

This is a one session clinic that repeats itself on Sunday. Swimmers are permitted to attend consecutive sessions. This clinic is limited to 50 participants per session.

NAVY Technique + Video

With the popularity of the Aquanex+Video Clinic at Navy, we felt it was time to offer another video option different from the Aquanex clinic. This clinic is a combination of video and teaching. Swimmers are recorded upon arrival. From there, coaches will lead swimmers though a teaching session covering all four strokes. Swimmers will receive a breakdown of their video after the clinic with some helpful instructions.

This clinic will be led by Navy coach Mark Liscinsky and a supporting staff. As a former athlete, Coach Liscinsky was an IM and backstroke specialist and is excellent in teaching all four strokes. This clinic is limited to 25 participants per session and is scheduled for three hours in length.