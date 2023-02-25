2023 Lausanne Swim Cup Day 2 Prelims: Peaty & Schoenmaker Score Top Seeds

2023 LAUSANNE SWIM CUP

Day two prelims of the 2023 Lausanne Swim Cup saw Olympic champion Adam Peaty of Great Britain back in the water. The 28-year-old led the men’s 100m breaststroke field in his pursuit of doubling up on his victory in the 50m breast last night.

Peaty landed lane 4 with a morning swim of 1:00.40, leading his countryman James Wilby who captured the 2nd seed in 1:01.24. American Will Licon will also chase Peaty tonight, securing the 3rd seed with an AM time of 1:01.73.

As a refresher, Peaty was among a group of British sprinters who recently concluded a weeks-long training camp on the Gold Coast in Australia. While there, Peaty competed at a local meet in Southport, producing a time of 59.57 in the 100m breast.

The women’s 100m breast looks to be a tight race for tonight’s final, with a trio of competitors rising to the top of the pack.

The reigning 200m breast World Record holder Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa scored the top spot with a morning mark of 1:07.47 while host country ace Lisa Mamie will flank her with a time of 1:08.38. Last night’s 50m breast gold medalist Martina Carraro of Italy is also in hot pursuit with a heats mark of 1:08.52.

Schoenmaker owns a lifetime best of 1:04.82 in this event, a time she earned in the heats at the 2020 Olympic Games. The 25-year-old ultimately turned in a time of 1:05.22 to snag the silver in Tokyo behind Olympic champion Lydia Jacoby of the United States.

Luke Greenbank led a trio of 55-point men in the 100m backstroke, with the Olympic bronze medalist in the 2back registering a time of 55.37. Swissman Roman Mityukov was next in 55.60 while the reigning World Record holder in the event, Thomas Ceccon of Italy, rounded out the top 3 performers in 55.81.

Greenbank has been as swift as 53.34 in this event to sit as the 3rd best performer in British history, while Mityukov downed the Swiss record last year to check in with a PB of 53.55 to place 4th at the European Championships

Both the men’s and women’s 50m fly will be a fast and furious race to the finish. Noe Ponti scored the quickest time for the men in a result of 23.53 while last night’s 50m free champion Meiron Cheruti of Israel was also under 24 seconds with a heats swim of 23.99.

Ponti owns the Swiss national record with his lifetime best of 23.04 while Cheruti is the Israeli record holder in 23.38 from the 2022 Israeli Summer Championships.

Ceccon doubled up on his 100m back with this 50m fly, earning the 3rd fastest time of the morning in 24.07. The reigning World Record holder, Andrii Govorov of Ukraine, sneaked into the final with an 8th-seeded 24.42. Of note, Frenchman Florent Manaudou did not swim the event, although he was entered.

For the women, it’s French star Melanie Henique who will be in lane 4 tonight, as she topped the field in 25.97. Swedish European champion in the 100m fly Louise Hansson was next in 26.29 while Farida Osman of Egypt (26.36) and Marie Wattel of France (26.73) are also in the mix.

Additional Top Seeds