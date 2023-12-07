Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 European Short Course Championship: Day 1 & 2 Photo Vault

2023 EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

We’ve entered day three of the 2023 European Short Course Championships and it’s time to relive the action with the best images from Otopeni, Romania, from these first two days.

Andrei-Theodor PROCA of Romania competes in the Men’s 1500m Freestyle Heats during the 22nd LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. (Photo by Patrick B. Kraemer / MAGICPBK)

Mykhailo ROMANCHUK of Ukraine competes in the Men’s 1500m Freestyle Heats during the 22nd LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. (Photo by Patrick B. Kraemer / MAGICPBK)

Daniel-Alexandru NICUSAN of Romania competes in the Men’s 4x50m Medley Relay Heats during the 22nd LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. (Photo by Patrick B. Kraemer / MAGICPBK)

Nicolo MARTINENGHI of Italy competes in the Men’s 100m Breaststroke Heats during the 22nd LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. (Photo by Patrick B. Kraemer / MAGICPBK)

Arno KAMMINGA of Netherlands competes in the Men’s 100m Breaststroke Heats during the 22nd LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. (Photo by Patrick B. Kraemer / MAGICPBK)

David POPOVICI of Romania cwalks out after competing in the Men’s 4x50m Medley Relay Heats during the 22nd LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. (Photo by Patrick B. Kraemer / MAGICPBK)

Simone CERASUOLO of Italy competes in the Men’s 100m Breaststroke Heats during the 22nd LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. (Photo by Patrick B. Kraemer / MAGICPBK)

Margherita Panziera of Italy $competes in the Women’s 200m Backstroke Heats during the 22nd LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. (Photo by Patrick B. Kraemer / MAGICPBK)

Florent MANAUDOU of France walks out after competing in the Men’s 50m Freestyle Heats during the 22nd LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. (Photo by Patrick B. Kraemer / MAGICPBK)

Lorenzo ZAZZERI of Italy celebrates after winning in the Men’s 4x50m Medley Relay Final during the 22nd LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. (Photo by Patrick B. Kraemer / MAGICPBK)

Anastasiia KIRPICHNIKOVA of France celebrates after winning in the Women’s 800m Freestyle Final during the 22nd LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. (Photo by Patrick B. Kraemer / MAGICPBK)

Noe Ponti courtesy of Len European Aquatics

Noe Ponti courtesy of Len European Aquatics

Eneli Jefimova courtesy of Len European Aquatics

Mewen TOMAC courtesy of Len European Aquatics

Michelle Coleman courtesy of LEN European Aquatics

DANIEL WIFFEN
2023 European SC Swimming Championship
courtesy of LEN European Aquatics

