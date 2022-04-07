2022 “Best of the Rest” Designee Ronald Dalmacio Headed to USC

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Pasadena, California’s Ronald Dalmacio will attend the University of Southern California in the fall and join Charlie Arnold and Griffin O’Leary in the Trojans’ swimming and diving class of 2026.

“It’s been a long time in the making, but I am delighted to announce my commitment to the University of Southern California! Thank you to my family, friends and TEAM for getting me to where I am today! Fight on! ✌🏽❤️💛”

Dalmacio is a senior at Harvard-Westlake School. He swims club at Rose Bowl Aquatics. He has been breaking National Age Group records since the 10&Unders and still owns the SCY marks for the 10&U 50 back, 100 back, and 200 medley relay; 11/12 50 back and 100 back; 15/16 200 free relay, 400 free relay, and 800 free relay; and the LCM records in the 10&U 50 back, 100 back, and 200 IM and 11/12 50 free, 50 back, 100 back, and 200 back.

Dalmacio was named to the “Best of the Rest” section on our list of top recruits from the high school class of 2022. In high school swimming, he helped propel Harvard-Westlake to a third-place team finish at the 2021 CIF Southern Section Division 1 Championships last May. He won the 50 free (20.32) and 100 back (47.88) and was a member of the winning 200 medley relay (21.63 butterfly split) and runner-up 400 free relay (44.24 split).

In March, he competed at California/Nevada Sectionals in Carlsbad and came home with new PBs in the 50/100/200 free and 100 fly, placing second in the 50 free and 200 back and third in the 100 back and 100 fly. His best backstroke times come from CIF and last December’s Speedo Winter Juniors West, where he came in sixth in the 200 back and 14th in the 100 back.

Best SCY times:

100 back – 47.88

200 back – 1:45.20

50 free – 20.20

100 free – 44.94

200 free – 1:39.31

100 fly – 48.07

200 IM – 1:50.46

Dalmacio would have been USC’s third-fastest 100 backstroker this past season, behind Vaggelis Makrygiannis and Jack Kirby, both of whom will be there next year.

