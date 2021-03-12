2021 Zone A: Virginia Women Add 2nd & 3rd Divers On Day 2

Though we’re not DiveDove, we do dabble in diving coverage, and as diving can have a major impact on the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, we cover NCAA Zone Diving – mainly through the lens of how national diving qualifiers could impact the team points battles later this month.

2021 NCAA Zone Diving

Zone A: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC Thursday, March 11 – Saturday, March 13 Live Results

Zone B: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC Sunday, March 7 – Tuesday, March 9 Live Results

Zone C: University of Kentucky / Lexington, KY Sunday, March 7 – Tuesday, March 9 Live Results

Zone D: University of Kentucky / Lexington, KY Thursday, March 11 – Saturday, March 13 Live Results

Zone E: Northern Arizona University / Flagstaff, AZ Monday, March 8 – Wednesday, March 10 Live Results



The Virginia women added two more divers to their NCAA qualifiers today, and now sit with 14 swimmers and 3 divers invited.

It was a huge day for the Cavaliers all-around. Jocelyn Porter, already booked into NCAAs via a second-place finish on 1-meter yesterday, won the women’s 3-meter event. That makes her the top priority selection out of the zone regardless of tomorrow’s platform results. She bested 1-meter champ Teagan Moravek of Virginia Tech by 12.7.

Jennifer Bell climbed to 3rd and Charlotte Bowen snuck into 6th, with both getting in under the six-qualifier quota for today’s event. Both were just outside the cut line yesterday, but were still in the top 12, meaning they’ll be able to enter both 1-meter and 3-meter events at NCAAs.

Virginia won’t be in roster cap trouble yet, as each diver counts as only half a roster spot. UVA would currently sit at 16 roster spots, with the NCAA cap at 18.

West Virginia’s Paul Lenz won the men’s platform, and he was one of two new Mountaineer qualifiers on day 2. Jacob Cardinal Tremblay was third and will join Lenz at NCAAs.

Navy’s Jake Hedrick was second, building on his third-place showing yesterday.

Current Qualifiers

Reimbursed divers are in bold, with invited-but-not-reimbursed divers in non-bold. You can read more about the distinction below.

Women Diver Events Jocelyn Porter, Virginia 1m, 3m Teagan Moravek, VT 1m, 3m Jennifer Bell, Virginia 1m, 3m Amy Read, Pitt 1m, 3m Meghan Gerdes, Navy 3m Hailey Fisher, George Mason 1m Izzi Mroz, VT 1m, 3m Charlotte Bowen, Virginia 1m, 3m

Men Diver Events Dylan Reed, Pitt 3m Paul Lenz, WVU Pl Patrick Carter, Navy 3m, Pl Jake Hedrick, Navy 3m, Pl Jacob Cardinal Tremblay, WVU 3m, Pl Wesley Ahart, Pitt 3m, Pl Jake Lowe, WVU 3m

SIMPLIFIED INVITE PROCEDURES

You can read a more in-depth look at the selection process here. Effectively, each Zone earns a specific number of qualifying spots in each event, based on how that Zone performed at NCAAs last year. Divers who place inside the qualifying places earn an NCAA invite. A diver invited in one event can compete at NCAAs in any other diving event where they were top 12 in their Zone meet. The highest-placing divers earn NCAA reimbursement, while lower-placing qualifiers can compete at NCAAs, but their school must pay for their travel and lodging at the meet.