2021 USA Diving Winter Nationals Begins Monday with Mixed Synchronized Finals

Courtesy: USA Diving

Bloomington, Ind.- Over 120 of the top divers in the country will travel to Bloomington, Ind. to compete at the 2021 USA Diving Winter National Championships. This event serves as the qualifier for the upcoming 2022 FINA World Championships which will take place in May in Japan as well as the 2022 World University Games.

Among the competitors in this year’s Winter Nationals are Olympic Silver Medalists Andrew Capobianco (Indiana University) and Delaney Schnell (Arizona), along with 2020 Olympic Team Members Tyler Downs (Purdue) and Hailey Hernandez (Texas). 2021 World Cup Silver Medalist, Sarah Bacon (Minnesota) will also be competing.

In addition to the field of seasoned senior divers, this competition will see several up-and-coming divers fresh off international success at the 2021 Junior Pan American Championships and Games including medalists Kaylee Bishop (Coral Springs Diving), Joshua Hedberg (IISD), Quinn Henninger (Indiana), Emilie Moore (Coral Springs Diving), Juliet Radich (Coral Springs Diving) Carson Tyler (Moss Farms Diving), Sophie Verzyl (University of South Carolina), Tyler Wills (RipFest), Max Weinrich (Dominion Diving), Avery Worobel (The Woodlands Diving) and Daryn Wright (IISD).

The competition begins with the Mixed Synchronized Platform finals at 5:30 pm followed by the Mixed Synchronized Springboard finals at 6:30.

The event will be live-streamed each day on USA Diving’s Facebook and YouTube Pages.

