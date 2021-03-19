Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Championships: Scoring Update Day 2

2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Day Two

The team race heated up considerably on Thursday night, as Queens University of Charlotte performed considerably better than their seedings. The Royals were especially strong in the 400 IM and 200 free, producing 23 and 34.5 more points in the respective events than the psych sheet.

Drury is performing well, too, and is still in contention for the team title.

UIndy, Lindenwood and McKendree head the next group of teams vying for a top-5 finish. Delta State, Wingate and Grand Valley State are also expected to finish among the top ten.

Here are the projected standings taking into account the next two day’s seedings:

Team Day 2 Actual Day 3 Psych Day 4 Psych Projected Score Vs Prelim Vs Psych
Queens (NC) 317 152.5 87 556.5 78 91.5
Drury 270.5 130.5 142 543 42.5 58
Indianapolis 161 93 140 394 9 -3
Lindenwood 177 76 103 356 38 42
McKendree 167 74 90 331 29.5 18
Delta State 152.5 33 82 267.5 39.5 58.5
Wingate 110 72 62 244 5 4
Grand Valley 107 55 78 240 2 -11
Missouri S&T 55 56 41 152 30.5 29
Wayne State 113 3 22 138 19 23
Colorado Mesa 65 22 43 130 0 3
Northern Michigan 52 34 43 129 0.5 2
Nova Southeastern 54 3 42 99 -2 -4
Florida Southern 49 17 9 75 27 21
Emmanuel 13 20 28 61 5 7
Carson-Newman 20 0 22 42 -0.5 3
Findlay 21 13 0 34 -5 -12
Utexas-Permian Basin 9 0 15 24 -7 -7
Saint Leo 15 0 5 20 6 15
Henderson State 17 0 0 17 -8 -17
St. Cloud State 3 0 14 17 2 -13
Truman State 0 14 0 14 0 0
Lewis 9 4 0 13 -6 -6
Tampa 3 7 0 10 0 0
Florida Tech 0 9 0 9 0 0
Lenoir-Rhyne 8 0 0 8 -2 3
CS Mines 0 5 0 5 0 0
Indiana Univ of PA 0 5 0 5 -16 -16
Saginaw Valley 0 0 5 5 0 -2
Fresno Pacific 0 2 0 2 0 0

 

 

 

0
