2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Championships: Scoring Update Day 2

2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- Wednesday, March 17 – Saturday, March 20, 2021
- Birmingham CrossPlex / Birmingham, AL (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending champion: Queens (5x) – 2019 results
- Streaming
- Championship Central
- Live Results
- 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s psych sheet
Day Two
The team race heated up considerably on Thursday night, as Queens University of Charlotte performed considerably better than their seedings. The Royals were especially strong in the 400 IM and 200 free, producing 23 and 34.5 more points in the respective events than the psych sheet.
Drury is performing well, too, and is still in contention for the team title.
UIndy, Lindenwood and McKendree head the next group of teams vying for a top-5 finish. Delta State, Wingate and Grand Valley State are also expected to finish among the top ten.
Here are the projected standings taking into account the next two day’s seedings:
|Team
|Day 2 Actual
|Day 3 Psych
|Day 4 Psych
|Projected Score
|Vs Prelim
|Vs Psych
|Queens (NC)
|317
|152.5
|87
|556.5
|78
|91.5
|Drury
|270.5
|130.5
|142
|543
|42.5
|58
|Indianapolis
|161
|93
|140
|394
|9
|-3
|Lindenwood
|177
|76
|103
|356
|38
|42
|McKendree
|167
|74
|90
|331
|29.5
|18
|Delta State
|152.5
|33
|82
|267.5
|39.5
|58.5
|Wingate
|110
|72
|62
|244
|5
|4
|Grand Valley
|107
|55
|78
|240
|2
|-11
|Missouri S&T
|55
|56
|41
|152
|30.5
|29
|Wayne State
|113
|3
|22
|138
|19
|23
|Colorado Mesa
|65
|22
|43
|130
|0
|3
|Northern Michigan
|52
|34
|43
|129
|0.5
|2
|Nova Southeastern
|54
|3
|42
|99
|-2
|-4
|Florida Southern
|49
|17
|9
|75
|27
|21
|Emmanuel
|13
|20
|28
|61
|5
|7
|Carson-Newman
|20
|0
|22
|42
|-0.5
|3
|Findlay
|21
|13
|0
|34
|-5
|-12
|Utexas-Permian Basin
|9
|0
|15
|24
|-7
|-7
|Saint Leo
|15
|0
|5
|20
|6
|15
|Henderson State
|17
|0
|0
|17
|-8
|-17
|St. Cloud State
|3
|0
|14
|17
|2
|-13
|Truman State
|0
|14
|0
|14
|0
|0
|Lewis
|9
|4
|0
|13
|-6
|-6
|Tampa
|3
|7
|0
|10
|0
|0
|Florida Tech
|0
|9
|0
|9
|0
|0
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|8
|0
|0
|8
|-2
|3
|CS Mines
|0
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Indiana Univ of PA
|0
|5
|0
|5
|-16
|-16
|Saginaw Valley
|0
|0
|5
|5
|0
|-2
|Fresno Pacific
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0