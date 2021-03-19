2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Championships: Scoring Update Day 2

2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Day Two

The team race heated up considerably on Thursday night, as Queens University of Charlotte performed considerably better than their seedings. The Royals were especially strong in the 400 IM and 200 free, producing 23 and 34.5 more points in the respective events than the psych sheet.

Drury is performing well, too, and is still in contention for the team title.

UIndy, Lindenwood and McKendree head the next group of teams vying for a top-5 finish. Delta State, Wingate and Grand Valley State are also expected to finish among the top ten.

Here are the projected standings taking into account the next two day’s seedings: