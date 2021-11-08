2021 Florida HS 4A Roundup: Regions Highlights and State Qualifiers

2021 FHSAA 4A REGION CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Class 4A Region Championships wrapped up on Saturday, with the State Championships scheduled for Friday, November 12. Class 3A will have its state meet the following day, while 1A and 2A wrapped up last weekend.

Below, find the results from the four regional meets in Class 4A.

4A STATE QUALIFIERS

FHSAA CLASS 4A REGION CHAMPIONS

Region 1: Winter Park girls, Oviedo boys

Region 2: Riverview girls, Sarasota boys

Region 3: Windermere girls, Olympia boys

Region 4: Cypress Bay girls, G Holmes Braddock Senior boys

CLASS 4A REGION HIGHLIGHTS

The top two performers of Class 4A in the regional stage were Mandarin High School’s Gage Hulbert in Region 1 and Boca Raton High School’s Max Zum Tobel in Region 3.

Zum Tobel, a senior, put up the fastest times of the class in the boys’ 50 free (20.50) and 100 free (44.93), hitting auto All-American cuts in both events.

Hulbert, also a senior, hit an auto cut in the 100 fly to lead the pack in 48.84, and also posted the fastest time overall in the 200 free (1:39.32).

On the girls’ side, Riverview High School’s Gracie Weyant was among the top performers out of Region 2, putting up the fastest times in the 200 IM (2:04.40) and 100 breast (1:03.43). Her teammate and fellow sophomore Addison Sauickie had a strong performance to pace the 200 free in 1:49.76.