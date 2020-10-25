2020 ISL – Gastaldello, Murphy, Weitzeil Are Match 3 MVPs (Prize Money Table)

2020 International Swimming League – Match 3

LA Current’s Beryl Gastaldello, Ryan Murphy, and Abbey Weitzeil finished Match 3 at the top of the MVP point standings with totals of 78.0, 60.5, and 40.5, respectively. The trio were the only swimmers of the match to net in excess of $10,000 for their racing alone, not to mention the respective MVP bonuses of $10,000, $6,000, and $4,000 that they added to their weekend winnings.

With the exception of the first two rounds of the skins race, Gastaldello went unbeaten in Match 3. She started with a relay win in the women’s 4×100 free then followed it up with a tie for first place with teammate Weitzeil in the 50 free. Next came victories in the 100 back, women’s medley relay, 100 free, and 50 fly, the latter of which earned her 15 Jackpot points. Her 24.79 50 fly blowout was reminiscent of Kromowidjojo’s in Match 2; her 24.74 also stole the 15 points that should have gone to finishers 4 through 8.

In the 50 free skins, Gastaldello first eked out a 3rd-place finish in round 1, qualifying for the semi-final. There, she finished 2nd to Weitzeil, putting the two LAC teammates into the final. In her final at-bat, Gastaldello blew Weitzeil away and claimed the skins victory with 14 additional points, sealing her status as the top MVP point-winner of the match.

Beryl Gastaldello Points Scored Women's 4×100 Free 4.5 50 Free 11 100 Back 10 Women's 4×100 Medley 5 Women's 100 Free 10 Women's 50 Fly 24 50 Free Skins 27 Total MVP Points 78*

* Note: for MVP calculations, the points scored in the Skins rounds are divided in half.

In addition to the $19,200 in prize money she earned for her racing, Gastaldello took home a $10,000 bonus for her 78 MVP points.

Murphy opened Match 3 with a massive win in the 200 back, netting 24 points by Jackpotting 15 points from finishers 4 through 8. Next he tied for gold with Shane Ryan of Toronto in the 50 back before going on to win the men’s 400 medley relay with his LA Current teammates Felipe Silva, Tom Shields, and Maxime Rooney. A third in the 100 back followed, and then came the 50 back skins races. He won round 1 with a Jackpot of 3 points, stealing from finishers 7 and 8. Murphy finished up with wins in round 2 and round 3 for a total of 35 points.

Murphy’s racing netted him $16,400 before his $6,000 MVP bonus.

Ryan Murphy Points Scored 200 Back 24 50 Back 8.5 Men's 4×100 medley 4.5 100 Back 6 50 Back Skins 35 Total MVP Points 60.5*

* Note: for MVP calculations, the points scored in the Skins rounds are divided in half.

Weitzeil started out with exactly the same points as Gastaldello, scoring a win in the women’s 400 free relay and a tie for first in the 50 free. She then anchored the winning women’s 400 medley relay and placed 3rd in the 100 IM. In the 50 free skins, she was 2nd in round 1, she won round 2, and she was runner-up to Gastaldello in round 3.

Weitzeil pocketed $11,200 in race earnings and a MVP bonus of $4,000.

Abbey Weitzeil Points Scored Women's 4×100 Free 4.5 50 Free 11 Women's 4×100 Medley 5 100 Free 6 50 Fly 19 Mixed 4×100 Free 2.5 Total MVP Points 40.5*

* Note: for MVP calculations, the points scored in the Skins rounds are divided in half.

PRIZE MONEY FORMAT

Athletes and relays earn money for top-4 finishes under the following system, which we’ve simplified below:

Prize Money Points

1st place 2nd place 3rd place 4th place Individual events 6 points 4 points 2 points 1 point Relay events (points distributed equally among team members) 12 points 8 points 4 points 2 points Skins race round 1 6 points 4 points 2 points 1 point Skins race round 2 6 points 4 points 2 points 1 point Skins race round 3 12 points 4 points

Event Earnings – Regular Season Matches

1st place 2nd place 3rd place 4th place Individual 2400 USD 1600 USD 800 USD 400 USD Full Relay 4800 USD 3200 USD 1600 USD 800 USD Skins Round 1 2400 USD 1600 USD 800 USD 400 USD Skins Round 2 2400 USD 1600 USD 800 USD 400 USD Skins Round 3 4800 USD 1600 USD

MVP Bonus in Regular Season Matches

1st: 10,000 USD

2nd 6,000 USD

3rd 4,000 USD

The ISL confirmed to SwimSwam that where relevant, Jackpot swims can also steal prize money.

Full Individual Awards Prize Money (USD) List – Match 3 – sorted by earnings:

Name Team Pts Indiv Relay Skins MVP Total Stolen GASTALDELLO Beryl LAC 78 9600 2400 7200 10000 29200 400 MURPHY Ryan LAC 60.5 5600 1200 9600 6000 22400 400 WEITZEIL Abbey LAC 40.5 2800 2400 6000 4000 15200 400 IRIE Ryosuke TOK 32.25 4000 800 3800 0 8600 0 SHIELDS Tom LAC 36.5 5200 2000 0 0 7200 0 McKEE Anton TOR 28.5 6400 200 0 0 6600 0 RYAN Shane TOR 26.5 3600 200 2400 0 6200 0 GORBENKO Anastasia LAC 28.5 3600 2400 0 0 6000 0 COLEMAN Michelle TOR 27.5 1200 1600 3200 0 6000 0 KAWAMOTO Takeshi TOK 28.75 4000 800 1000 0 5800 0 MOROZOV Vladimir TOK 27 4800 1000 0 0 5800 0 OHASHI Yui TOK 37 5600 0 0 0 5600 0 SZABO Szebasztian AQC 36 4000 1600 0 0 5600 0 MASSE Kylie TOR 30.5 4400 800 0 0 5200 0 WOG Kelsey TOR 30 4400 800 0 0 5200 0 HAGINO Kosuke TOK 26 5200 0 0 0 5200 0 HANSSON Louise TOR 26 3200 1600 0 0 4800 0 SMITH Rebecca TOR 23.5 3200 1600 0 0 4800 0 PIERONI Blake TOR 26 3200 1400 0 0 4600 0 HASEGAWA Suzuka TOK 29 4000 400 0 0 4400 0 MARTINENGHI Nicolo AQC 22 4000 400 0 0 4400 0 MIRESSI Alessandro AQC 24.5 2400 1800 0 0 4200 0 CARRARO Martina AQC 24.5 4000 0 0 0 4000 0 MUREZ Andi LAC 23 1600 2400 0 0 4000 0 SHIMIZU Sakiko TOK 20 4000 0 0 0 4000 0 ROONEY Maxime LAC 20.5 400 3200 0 0 3600 0 HONDA Tomoru TOK 19 3600 0 0 0 3600 0 GKOLOMEEV Kristian LAC 13 1600 2000 0 0 3600 0 MATSUMOTO Katsuhiro TOK 17.5 3200 200 0 0 3400 0 BRATTON Lisa TOR 21 3200 0 0 0 3200 0 DELOOF Ali LAC 17.5 2000 1200 0 0 3200 0 CIEPLUCHA Tessa TOR 18 2800 0 0 0 2800 0 TERAMURA Miho TOK 17 2600 200 0 0 2800 0 IMAI Runa TOK 20.25 2400 200 0 0 2600 0 SMITH Leah TOK 19 2400 0 0 0 2400 0 ROMANCHUK Mykhailo AQC 12 2400 0 0 0 2400 0 DUMONT Valentine AQC 15.5 2000 200 0 0 2200 0 CHIERIGHINI Marcelo AQC 15.5 800 1400 0 0 2200 0 SILVA FRANCA Felipe LAC 14.5 800 1200 0 0 2000 0 DELOOF Catie TOK 10 1600 400 0 0 2000 0 MARSH Alyssa LAC 12.5 1600 200 0 0 1800 0 IGARASHI Chihiro TOK 18.75 1600 0 0 0 1600 0 SHIRAI Rio TOK 17.5 800 800 0 0 1600 0 AOKI Reona TOK 16 1200 400 0 0 1600 0 HVAS Tomoe LAC 15 1600 0 0 0 1600 0 SELISKAR Andrew LAC 12.5 1600 0 0 0 1600 0 SATO Shoma TOK 11.5 1600 0 0 0 1600 0 EGOROVA Anna TOR 11.5 1600 0 0 0 1600 0 MEDEIROS Etiene AQC 9.5 1600 0 0 0 1600 0 KRASNYKH Alexander TOR 9 1600 0 0 0 1600 0 CONCEICAO Jhennifer TOR 7 1600 0 0 0 1600 0 FESIKOV Sergey TOR 15.5 1200 200 0 0 1400 0 TETZLOFF Aly LAC 9 0 1400 0 0 1400 0 SAKAI Natsumi TOK 18 800 400 0 0 1200 0 KOSEKI Yasuhiro TOK 16.5 400 800 0 0 1200 0 SCOZZOLI Fabio AQC 13 1200 0 0 0 1200 0 KISIL Yuri TOR 6.5 0 1200 0 0 1200 0 SPAJARI Pedro AQC 6 0 1200 0 0 1200 0 RIVOLTA Matteo AQC 13 400 400 0 0 800 0 THORMEYER Markus TOK 13 800 0 0 0 800 0 HEINTZ Philip AQC 13 800 0 0 0 800 0 MELO Luiz Altamir AQC 13 800 0 0 0 800 0 ULYETT Jocelyn TOR 11.5 800 0 0 0 800 0 SCHEFFER Fernando LAC 11.5 800 0 0 0 800 0 PERSSON Erik TOR 9.5 800 0 0 0 800 0 HEIDTMANN Jacob LAC 9 800 0 0 0 800 0 CORREIA Breno AQC 8 800 0 0 0 800 0 MEYNEN Julie TOR 7.5 0 800 0 0 800 0 APOSTALON Anika TOR 7 0 800 0 0 800 0 DELOOF Catherine TOK 6 0 800 0 0 800 0 GOVOROV Andriy TOR 6 800 0 0 0 800 0 FERREIRA Marco LAC 5 0 800 0 0 800 0 KUBOVA Simona TOK 12.5 400 200 0 0 600 0 MUNOZ del CAMPO Lidon AQC 9.5 0 200 400 0 600 0 AOKI Tomomi TOK 5.5 0 600 0 0 600 0 MATSUI Kosuke TOK 5.5 0 600 0 0 600 0 GASSON Helena LAC 17 400 0 0 0 400 0 LICON Will LAC 12 400 0 0 0 400 0 CHADWICK Michael TOR 10.5 0 400 0 0 400 0 de DEUS Leonardo AQC 10 400 0 0 0 400 0 FRATUS Bruno TOK 9.5 400 0 0 0 400 0 CARTER Dylan LAC 8.5 400 0 0 0 400 0 PASYNKOV Daniil TOR 7 400 0 0 0 400 0 SHIOURA Shinri TOK 5.5 0 400 0 0 400 0 HAYDEN Brent TOR 5 0 400 0 0 400 0 SATO Aya TOK 4.5 0 400 0 0 400 0 STEWART Kendyl LAC 7.5 0 200 0 0 200 0 QUINTERO Christian TOK 4.5 0 200 0 0 200 0 RASMUS Claire LAC 3 0 200 0 0 200 0 CASTIGLIONI Arianna AQC 0.5 200 0 0 0 200 0 MIZUNUMA Naoki TOK 13.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 SEBASTIAN Julia LAC 12 0 0 0 0 0 0 PRENOT Josh LAC 10 0 0 0 0 0 0 OLIVEIRA Larissa AQC 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 QUINTERO Cristian TOK 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 KNOX Finlay TOR 5.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 SMITH Kierra LAC 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 LELLIOTT Jay TOR 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 FISCH Claire TOR 3.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 KONOPKA REID Katrina AQC 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 CHRISTOU Apostolos LAC 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 SARGENT Makayla LAC 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 BRUCE Tain AQC 2.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 BURIAN Katalin AQC 2.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 SANTOS Gabriel AQC 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 McLAUGHLIN Katie LAC 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 LELLIOT Jay TOR 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 PRATT Cole TOR 0.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 DRAKOU Theodora AQC 0.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOURETSKI Sasha Alexandra AQC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 OVERHOLT Emily TOR -1 0 0 0 0 0 0 VERRASZTO Evelyn AQC -1.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 GREENSLADE Kathryn AQC -2 0 0 0 0 0 0 PAPASTAMOS Apostolos AQC -2 0 0 0 0 0 0 BLACK Haley AQC -3 0 0 0 0 0 0

Season MVP Standings – Top 20 Through Match 3