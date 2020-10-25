2020 ISL – Gastaldello, Murphy, Weitzeil Are Match 3 MVPs (Prize Money Table)

2020 International Swimming League – Match 3
- Saturday, October 24: 12 PM – 2 PM Local Time (6 AM – 8 AM Eastern, 7 PM – 9 PM Japan Time)
- Sunday, October 25: 5 PM – 7 PM Local Time (12 PM – 2 PM Eastern, 1 AM – 3 AM J+1 Japan)
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) Format
- 2020 ISL Scoring Format
- 2020 ISL Prize Money and Bonuses
- How To Watch
- ISL Match 3 Full Results
- Teams: Aqua Centurions, LA Current, Tokyo Frog Kings, Toronto Titans
Thank you to Barry Revzin for the analysis.
LA Current’s Beryl Gastaldello, Ryan Murphy, and Abbey Weitzeil finished Match 3 at the top of the MVP point standings with totals of 78.0, 60.5, and 40.5, respectively. The trio were the only swimmers of the match to net in excess of $10,000 for their racing alone, not to mention the respective MVP bonuses of $10,000, $6,000, and $4,000 that they added to their weekend winnings.
With the exception of the first two rounds of the skins race, Gastaldello went unbeaten in Match 3. She started with a relay win in the women’s 4×100 free then followed it up with a tie for first place with teammate Weitzeil in the 50 free. Next came victories in the 100 back, women’s medley relay, 100 free, and 50 fly, the latter of which earned her 15 Jackpot points. Her 24.79 50 fly blowout was reminiscent of Kromowidjojo’s in Match 2; her 24.74 also stole the 15 points that should have gone to finishers 4 through 8.
In the 50 free skins, Gastaldello first eked out a 3rd-place finish in round 1, qualifying for the semi-final. There, she finished 2nd to Weitzeil, putting the two LAC teammates into the final. In her final at-bat, Gastaldello blew Weitzeil away and claimed the skins victory with 14 additional points, sealing her status as the top MVP point-winner of the match.
|Beryl Gastaldello
|Points Scored
|Women’s 4×100 Free
|4.5
|50 Free
|11
|100 Back
|10
|Women’s 4×100 Medley
|5
|Women’s 100 Free
|10
|Women’s 50 Fly
|24
|50 Free Skins
|27
|Total MVP Points
|78*
* Note: for MVP calculations, the points scored in the Skins rounds are divided in half.
In addition to the $19,200 in prize money she earned for her racing, Gastaldello took home a $10,000 bonus for her 78 MVP points.
Murphy opened Match 3 with a massive win in the 200 back, netting 24 points by Jackpotting 15 points from finishers 4 through 8. Next he tied for gold with Shane Ryan of Toronto in the 50 back before going on to win the men’s 400 medley relay with his LA Current teammates Felipe Silva, Tom Shields, and Maxime Rooney. A third in the 100 back followed, and then came the 50 back skins races. He won round 1 with a Jackpot of 3 points, stealing from finishers 7 and 8. Murphy finished up with wins in round 2 and round 3 for a total of 35 points.
Murphy’s racing netted him $16,400 before his $6,000 MVP bonus.
|Ryan Murphy
|Points Scored
|200 Back
|24
|50 Back
|8.5
|Men’s 4×100 medley
|4.5
|100 Back
|6
|50 Back Skins
|35
|Total MVP Points
|60.5*
* Note: for MVP calculations, the points scored in the Skins rounds are divided in half.
Weitzeil started out with exactly the same points as Gastaldello, scoring a win in the women’s 400 free relay and a tie for first in the 50 free. She then anchored the winning women’s 400 medley relay and placed 3rd in the 100 IM. In the 50 free skins, she was 2nd in round 1, she won round 2, and she was runner-up to Gastaldello in round 3.
Weitzeil pocketed $11,200 in race earnings and a MVP bonus of $4,000.
|Abbey Weitzeil
|Points Scored
|Women’s 4×100 Free
|4.5
|50 Free
|11
|Women’s 4×100 Medley
|5
|100 Free
|6
|50 Fly
|19
|Mixed 4×100 Free
|2.5
|Total MVP Points
|40.5*
* Note: for MVP calculations, the points scored in the Skins rounds are divided in half.
PRIZE MONEY FORMAT
Athletes and relays earn money for top-4 finishes under the following system, which we’ve simplified below:
Prize Money Points
|1st place
|2nd place
|3rd place
|4th place
|Individual events
|6 points
|4 points
|2 points
|1 point
|Relay events (points distributed equally among team members)
|12 points
|8 points
|4 points
|2 points
|Skins race round 1
|6 points
|4 points
|2 points
|1 point
|Skins race round 2
|6 points
|4 points
|2 points
|1 point
|Skins race round 3
|12 points
|4 points
Event Earnings – Regular Season Matches
|1st place
|2nd place
|3rd place
|4th place
|Individual
|2400 USD
|1600 USD
|800 USD
|400 USD
|Full Relay
|4800 USD
|3200 USD
|1600 USD
|800 USD
|Skins Round 1
|2400 USD
|1600 USD
|800 USD
|400 USD
|Skins Round 2
|2400 USD
|1600 USD
|800 USD
|400 USD
|Skins Round 3
|4800 USD
|1600 USD
MVP Bonus in Regular Season Matches
- 1st: 10,000 USD
- 2nd 6,000 USD
- 3rd 4,000 USD
The ISL confirmed to SwimSwam that where relevant, Jackpot swims can also steal prize money.
Full Individual Awards Prize Money (USD) List – Match 3 – sorted by earnings:
|Name
|Team
|Pts
|Indiv
|Relay
|Skins
|MVP
|Total
|Stolen
|GASTALDELLO Beryl
|LAC
|78
|9600
|2400
|7200
|10000
|29200
|400
|MURPHY Ryan
|LAC
|60.5
|5600
|1200
|9600
|6000
|22400
|400
|WEITZEIL Abbey
|LAC
|40.5
|2800
|2400
|6000
|4000
|15200
|400
|IRIE Ryosuke
|TOK
|32.25
|4000
|800
|3800
|0
|8600
|0
|SHIELDS Tom
|LAC
|36.5
|5200
|2000
|0
|0
|7200
|0
|McKEE Anton
|TOR
|28.5
|6400
|200
|0
|0
|6600
|0
|RYAN Shane
|TOR
|26.5
|3600
|200
|2400
|0
|6200
|0
|GORBENKO Anastasia
|LAC
|28.5
|3600
|2400
|0
|0
|6000
|0
|COLEMAN Michelle
|TOR
|27.5
|1200
|1600
|3200
|0
|6000
|0
|KAWAMOTO Takeshi
|TOK
|28.75
|4000
|800
|1000
|0
|5800
|0
|MOROZOV Vladimir
|TOK
|27
|4800
|1000
|0
|0
|5800
|0
|OHASHI Yui
|TOK
|37
|5600
|0
|0
|0
|5600
|0
|SZABO Szebasztian
|AQC
|36
|4000
|1600
|0
|0
|5600
|0
|MASSE Kylie
|TOR
|30.5
|4400
|800
|0
|0
|5200
|0
|WOG Kelsey
|TOR
|30
|4400
|800
|0
|0
|5200
|0
|HAGINO Kosuke
|TOK
|26
|5200
|0
|0
|0
|5200
|0
|HANSSON Louise
|TOR
|26
|3200
|1600
|0
|0
|4800
|0
|SMITH Rebecca
|TOR
|23.5
|3200
|1600
|0
|0
|4800
|0
|PIERONI Blake
|TOR
|26
|3200
|1400
|0
|0
|4600
|0
|HASEGAWA Suzuka
|TOK
|29
|4000
|400
|0
|0
|4400
|0
|MARTINENGHI Nicolo
|AQC
|22
|4000
|400
|0
|0
|4400
|0
|MIRESSI Alessandro
|AQC
|24.5
|2400
|1800
|0
|0
|4200
|0
|CARRARO Martina
|AQC
|24.5
|4000
|0
|0
|0
|4000
|0
|MUREZ Andi
|LAC
|23
|1600
|2400
|0
|0
|4000
|0
|SHIMIZU Sakiko
|TOK
|20
|4000
|0
|0
|0
|4000
|0
|ROONEY Maxime
|LAC
|20.5
|400
|3200
|0
|0
|3600
|0
|HONDA Tomoru
|TOK
|19
|3600
|0
|0
|0
|3600
|0
|GKOLOMEEV Kristian
|LAC
|13
|1600
|2000
|0
|0
|3600
|0
|MATSUMOTO Katsuhiro
|TOK
|17.5
|3200
|200
|0
|0
|3400
|0
|BRATTON Lisa
|TOR
|21
|3200
|0
|0
|0
|3200
|0
|DELOOF Ali
|LAC
|17.5
|2000
|1200
|0
|0
|3200
|0
|CIEPLUCHA Tessa
|TOR
|18
|2800
|0
|0
|0
|2800
|0
|TERAMURA Miho
|TOK
|17
|2600
|200
|0
|0
|2800
|0
|IMAI Runa
|TOK
|20.25
|2400
|200
|0
|0
|2600
|0
|SMITH Leah
|TOK
|19
|2400
|0
|0
|0
|2400
|0
|ROMANCHUK Mykhailo
|AQC
|12
|2400
|0
|0
|0
|2400
|0
|DUMONT Valentine
|AQC
|15.5
|2000
|200
|0
|0
|2200
|0
|CHIERIGHINI Marcelo
|AQC
|15.5
|800
|1400
|0
|0
|2200
|0
|SILVA FRANCA Felipe
|LAC
|14.5
|800
|1200
|0
|0
|2000
|0
|DELOOF Catie
|TOK
|10
|1600
|400
|0
|0
|2000
|0
|MARSH Alyssa
|LAC
|12.5
|1600
|200
|0
|0
|1800
|0
|IGARASHI Chihiro
|TOK
|18.75
|1600
|0
|0
|0
|1600
|0
|SHIRAI Rio
|TOK
|17.5
|800
|800
|0
|0
|1600
|0
|AOKI Reona
|TOK
|16
|1200
|400
|0
|0
|1600
|0
|HVAS Tomoe
|LAC
|15
|1600
|0
|0
|0
|1600
|0
|SELISKAR Andrew
|LAC
|12.5
|1600
|0
|0
|0
|1600
|0
|SATO Shoma
|TOK
|11.5
|1600
|0
|0
|0
|1600
|0
|EGOROVA Anna
|TOR
|11.5
|1600
|0
|0
|0
|1600
|0
|MEDEIROS Etiene
|AQC
|9.5
|1600
|0
|0
|0
|1600
|0
|KRASNYKH Alexander
|TOR
|9
|1600
|0
|0
|0
|1600
|0
|CONCEICAO Jhennifer
|TOR
|7
|1600
|0
|0
|0
|1600
|0
|FESIKOV Sergey
|TOR
|15.5
|1200
|200
|0
|0
|1400
|0
|TETZLOFF Aly
|LAC
|9
|0
|1400
|0
|0
|1400
|0
|SAKAI Natsumi
|TOK
|18
|800
|400
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|KOSEKI Yasuhiro
|TOK
|16.5
|400
|800
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|SCOZZOLI Fabio
|AQC
|13
|1200
|0
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|KISIL Yuri
|TOR
|6.5
|0
|1200
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|SPAJARI Pedro
|AQC
|6
|0
|1200
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|RIVOLTA Matteo
|AQC
|13
|400
|400
|0
|0
|800
|0
|THORMEYER Markus
|TOK
|13
|800
|0
|0
|0
|800
|0
|HEINTZ Philip
|AQC
|13
|800
|0
|0
|0
|800
|0
|MELO Luiz Altamir
|AQC
|13
|800
|0
|0
|0
|800
|0
|ULYETT Jocelyn
|TOR
|11.5
|800
|0
|0
|0
|800
|0
|SCHEFFER Fernando
|LAC
|11.5
|800
|0
|0
|0
|800
|0
|PERSSON Erik
|TOR
|9.5
|800
|0
|0
|0
|800
|0
|HEIDTMANN Jacob
|LAC
|9
|800
|0
|0
|0
|800
|0
|CORREIA Breno
|AQC
|8
|800
|0
|0
|0
|800
|0
|MEYNEN Julie
|TOR
|7.5
|0
|800
|0
|0
|800
|0
|APOSTALON Anika
|TOR
|7
|0
|800
|0
|0
|800
|0
|DELOOF Catherine
|TOK
|6
|0
|800
|0
|0
|800
|0
|GOVOROV Andriy
|TOR
|6
|800
|0
|0
|0
|800
|0
|FERREIRA Marco
|LAC
|5
|0
|800
|0
|0
|800
|0
|KUBOVA Simona
|TOK
|12.5
|400
|200
|0
|0
|600
|0
|MUNOZ del CAMPO Lidon
|AQC
|9.5
|0
|200
|400
|0
|600
|0
|AOKI Tomomi
|TOK
|5.5
|0
|600
|0
|0
|600
|0
|MATSUI Kosuke
|TOK
|5.5
|0
|600
|0
|0
|600
|0
|GASSON Helena
|LAC
|17
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|0
|LICON Will
|LAC
|12
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|0
|CHADWICK Michael
|TOR
|10.5
|0
|400
|0
|0
|400
|0
|de DEUS Leonardo
|AQC
|10
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|0
|FRATUS Bruno
|TOK
|9.5
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|0
|CARTER Dylan
|LAC
|8.5
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|0
|PASYNKOV Daniil
|TOR
|7
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|0
|SHIOURA Shinri
|TOK
|5.5
|0
|400
|0
|0
|400
|0
|HAYDEN Brent
|TOR
|5
|0
|400
|0
|0
|400
|0
|SATO Aya
|TOK
|4.5
|0
|400
|0
|0
|400
|0
|STEWART Kendyl
|LAC
|7.5
|0
|200
|0
|0
|200
|0
|QUINTERO Christian
|TOK
|4.5
|0
|200
|0
|0
|200
|0
|RASMUS Claire
|LAC
|3
|0
|200
|0
|0
|200
|0
|CASTIGLIONI Arianna
|AQC
|0.5
|200
|0
|0
|0
|200
|0
|MIZUNUMA Naoki
|TOK
|13.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SEBASTIAN Julia
|LAC
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PRENOT Josh
|LAC
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|OLIVEIRA Larissa
|AQC
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|QUINTERO Cristian
|TOK
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|KNOX Finlay
|TOR
|5.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SMITH Kierra
|LAC
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LELLIOTT Jay
|TOR
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|FISCH Claire
|TOR
|3.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|KONOPKA REID Katrina
|AQC
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CHRISTOU Apostolos
|LAC
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SARGENT Makayla
|LAC
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BRUCE Tain
|AQC
|2.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BURIAN Katalin
|AQC
|2.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SANTOS Gabriel
|AQC
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McLAUGHLIN Katie
|LAC
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LELLIOT Jay
|TOR
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PRATT Cole
|TOR
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DRAKOU Theodora
|AQC
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOURETSKI Sasha Alexandra
|AQC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|OVERHOLT Emily
|TOR
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|VERRASZTO Evelyn
|AQC
|-1.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GREENSLADE Kathryn
|AQC
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PAPASTAMOS Apostolos
|AQC
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BLACK Haley
|AQC
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Season MVP Standings – Top 20 Through Match 3
|Rank
|Name
|Club Code
|Match 1
|Match 2
|Match 3
|Total
|1
|MURPHY Ryan
|LAC
|74.5
|60.5
|135
|2
|GASTALDELLO Beryl
|LAC
|38.5
|78
|116.5
|3
|KING Lilly
|CAC
|87.5
|87.5
|4
|SZABO Szebasztian
|AQC
|49.5
|36
|85.5
|5
|SHIELDS Tom
|LAC
|40
|36.5
|76.5
|6
|SJOSTROM Sarah
|ENS
|66.5
|66.5
|=7
|KROMOWIDJOJO Ranomi
|IRO
|57
|57
|=7
|WEITZEIL Abbey
|LAC
|16.5
|40.5
|57
|9
|SMOLIGA Olivia
|CAC
|56
|56
|10
|DIENER Christian
|LON
|53.25
|53.25
|11
|DRESSEL Caeleb
|CAC
|52.5
|52.5
|12
|MARGALIS Melanie
|CAC
|52
|52
|13
|GORBENKO Anastasia
|LAC
|20
|28.5
|48.5
|=14
|KAMENEVA Maria
|LON
|47.5
|47.5
|=14
|MIRESSI Alessandro
|AQC
|23
|24.5
|47.5
|=14
|TOUSSAINT Kira
|LON
|47.5
|47.5
|=14
|WATTEL Marie
|LON
|47.5
|47.5
|18
|DUMONT Valentine
|AQC
|30.5
|16.5
|47
|=19
|CARRARO Martina
|AQC
|19.5
|24.5
|44
|=19
|ROONEY Maxime
|LAC
|23.5
|20.5
|44