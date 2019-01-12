2019 PSS Knoxville: Lisa Bratton, Olivia Smoliga Scratch “A” Finals on Day 4

2019 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville

Lisa Bratton of Aggie Swim Club and Olivia Smoliga of Athens Bulldogs Swim Club have both opted out of the championship finals they qualified for on Saturday morning in Knoxville. Bratton was 7th out of heats in the 200 IM, going 2:18.11. She also competed in the very next event, 200 back, and touched 10th with 2:15.49. She will swim in the B final of the 200 back tonight. Ella Nelson of Nashville Aquatic Club (9th with 2:19.73) will move into the A final of the IM to take her place. Asia Minnes (14th with 2:21.46) gave up her spot in the B final of the 200 IM. Both Ashlyn Fiorilli of Texas Ford (18th with 2:23.67, a PB by 1.8 seconds) and 14-year-old Regan Rathwell from Swim Ontario (20th with 2:24.64) will take over the two free lanes in the B final.

In the 200 back, Smoliga touched 8th in morning heats with 2:14.68. Team Elite’s Kendyl Stewart, 12th with 2:18.91, has also scratched the 200 back final. Both women are scheduled to swim in the B final of the 100 free. Smoliga will be in lane 5 (she was 10th in prelims with 56.15); Stewart, in lane 8 (she was17th in prelims with 57.17). In their absence, Addie Rose Bullock of Stingrays (17th with 2:21.41) and Anabel Crush of Lakeside Swim Team (18th with 2:21.63) will contest the B final of the 200 back.

Stewart’s B-final appearance in the 100 free comes courtesy of Amanda Weir, who placed 14th out of heats this morning with 56.96 before scratching out of finals. The last scratch in the women’s meet came from Melanie Margalis of Saint Petersburg Aquatics. After finishing 10th in the 50 breast (32.57), she opted out of the final to concentrate on the 200 IM, where she is top seed. SwimMAC’s Desirae Mangaoang (17th with 33.89) will swim in the B final of the 50 breast instead.

There was only one scratch out of the championship and consolation finals in the men’s meet. Caspar Corbeau of Tualatin Hills Swim Club, who posted the 15th-fastest time of the morning (2:07.76) in the 200 IM, ceded his spot in the B final, giving way to Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club’s Tyler Lu (17th with 2:09.80). Corbeau will swim in the B final of the 50 breast, for which he also qualified (15th with 29.40).

Day 4 finals will begin at 6:00 PM Eastern Standard Time.