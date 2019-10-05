2019 ISL Group A Match 1 – Sjostrom, Manaudou Lead Points Table After Day 1

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: GROUP A, MATCH 1

Saturday, October 5th – Sunday, October 6th

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm EST

Indianapolis, IN

Indiana University Natatorium (IUPUI)

Short Course Meters (SCM)

Group A: Cali Condors, DC Trident, Energy Standard, Aqua Centurions

Live Stream, Event Schedule, and Viewer’s Guide

S. Live Stream(ESPN3)

The first day of competition is in the books for the inaugural ISL quad meet. Energy Standard holds the lead with 250 points, having gotten a big boost by winning all three relays.

Energy Standard – 250.0 points

Cali Condors – 229.5 points

DC Trident – 165.0

Aqua Centurions – 163.5

Here is how the individual athletes scored today:

Athlete Team Individual Events Relay Events Individual Points Relay Points Bonus Total Points Average Points Sarah Sjostrom W Energy Standard 2 1 18 4.5 22.5 7.5 Olivia Smoliga W Cali Condors 2 1 15 3.5 18.5 6.2 Lilly King W Cali Condors 2 0 18 0 18.0 9.0 Katie Ledecky W DC Trident 2 1 14 1 15.0 5.0 Femke Heemskerk W Energy Standard 2 1 10 4.5 14.5 4.8 Kylie Masse W Cali Condors 2 0 14 0 14.0 7.0 Siobhan Haughey W DC Trident 1 1 9 3 12.0 6.0 Melanie Margalis W Cali Condors 1 1 9 2.5 11.5 5.8 Emily Seebohm W Energy Standard 2 1 9 2 11.0 3.7 Kelsi Dahlia W Cali Condors 1 1 7 3.5 10.5 5.3 Kasia Wasick W Cali Condors 1 1 7 2.5 9.5 4.8 Mallory Comerford W Cali Condors 2 1 6 3.5 9.5 3.2 Bethany Galat W DC Trident 3 0 9 0 9.0 3.0 Brianna Throssell W DC Trident 1 1 6 3 9.0 4.5 Hali Flickinger W Cali Condors 2 0 9 0 9.0 4.5 Marie-Sophie Harvey W Energy Standard 2 0 9 0 9.0 4.5 Simona Kubova W DC Trident 2 0 9 0 9.0 4.5 Ariarne Titmus W Cali Condors 1 1 6 2.5 8.5 4.3 Kayla Sanchez W Energy Standard 1 1 4 4.5 8.5 4.3 Georgia Davies W Energy Standard 1 1 6 2 8.0 4.0 Martina Carraro W Aqua Centurions 2 0 8 0 8.0 4.0 Kelsey Wog W Cali Condors 1 0 7 0 7.0 7.0 Kierra Smith W Energy Standard 2 0 7 0 7.0 3.5 Lisa Bratton W DC Trident 1 0 7 0 7.0 7.0 Margherita Panziera W Aqua Centurions 2 1 7 0.5 -0.5 7.0 2.3 Molly Hannis W Cali Condors 1 0 7 0 7.0 7.0 Viktoriya Gunes W Energy Standard 2 0 7 0 7.0 3.5 Anika Apostalon W DC Trident 1 1 3 3 6.0 3.0 Imogen Clark W Energy Standard 1 0 6 0 6.0 6.0 Elena di Liddo W Aqua Centurions 1 1 5 0.5 -0.5 5.0 2.5 Leiston Pickett W DC Trident 1 0 5 0 5.0 5.0 Madison Kennedy W DC Trident 1 1 4 1 5.0 2.5 Penny Oleksiak W Energy Standard 0 1 0 4.5 4.5 4.5 Anastasiya Shkurdai W Energy Standard 1 0 4 0 4.0 4.0 Emma Barksdale W DC Trident 2 0 4 0 4.0 2.0 Georgia Bohl W Aqua Centurions 2 0 4 0 4.0 2.0 Silvia Scalia W Aqua Centurions 2 0 4 0 4.0 2.0 Larissa Oliveira W Aqua Centurions 1 1 2 1.5 3.5 1.8 Natalie Hinds W Cali Condors 0 1 0 3.5 3.5 3.5 Annika Bruhn W DC Trident 0 1 0 3 3.0 3.0 Signe Bro W Cali Condors 0 1 0 2.5 2.5 2.5 Silvia di Pietro W Aqua Centurions 1 1 1 1.5 2.5 1.3 Charlotte Bonnet W Energy Standard 0 1 0 2 2.0 2.0 Hanna Miley W Aqua Centurions 2 0 3 0 -1 2.0 1.0 Ilaria Bianchi W Aqua Centurions 1 1 2 0.5 -0.5 2.0 1.0 Natalie Coughlin W DC Trident 1 0 2 0 2.0 2.0 Rebecca Smith W Energy Standard 0 1 0 2 2.0 2.0 Sarah Kohler W Aqua Centurions 1 1 2 0.5 -0.5 2.0 1.0 Federica Pellegrini W Aqua Centurions 0 1 0 1.5 1.5 1.5 Lidon Munoz W Aqua Centurions 0 1 0 1.5 1.5 1.5 Alba Vazquez W Aqua Centurions 1 0 1 0 1.0 1.0 Leah Neale W DC Trident 0 1 0 1 1.0 1.0 Sarah Gibson W DC Trident 0 1 0 1 1.0 1.0 Florent Manaudou M Energy Standard 2 1 14 4.5 18.5 6.2 Chad le Clos M Energy Standard 1 2 9 9 18.0 6.0 Ilya Shymanovich M Energy Standard 2 1 13 4.5 17.5 5.8 Kliment Kolesnikov M Energy Standard 1 2 9 7.5 16.5 5.5 Mitch Larkin M Cali Condors 2 2 11 5 16.0 4.0 Anton Chupkov M Energy Standard 2 1 13 2.5 15.5 5.2 Breno Correia M Aqua Centurions 1 2 9 6.5 15.5 5.2 Evgeny Rylov M Energy Standard 1 2 9 5.5 14.5 4.8 Nic Fink M Cali Condors 2 1 11 3.5 14.5 4.8 Santo Condorelli M Aqua Centurions 2 1 11 3.5 14.5 4.8 Nicolo Martinenghi M Aqua Centurions 2 1 12 2 14.0 4.7 Andreas Vazaios M DC Trident 2 1 10 2.5 12.5 4.2 Fabio Scozzoli M Aqua Centurions 2 1 9 3 12.0 4.0 Justin Ress M Cali Condors 2 2 9 3 12.0 3.0 Ben Proud M Energy Standard 1 1 7 3 10.0 5.0 Matteo Rivolta M Aqua Centurions 1 2 7 3 10.0 3.3 Simone Sabbioni M Aqua Centurions 1 1 7 3 10.0 5.0 Jay Litherland M DC Trident 1 1 9 0.5 9.5 4.8 John Shebat M Cali Condors 1 2 4 5 9.0 3.0 Mark Szaranek M Cali Condors 1 1 7 1.5 8.5 4.3 Kacper Majchrzak M Cali Condors 1 1 6 2 8.0 4.0 Poul Zellmann M Aqua Centurions 1 1 7 1 8.0 4.0 Cody Miller M DC Trident 2 1 7 0.5 7.5 2.5 Ivan Girev M Energy Standard 1 1 3 4.5 7.5 3.8 Simonas Bilis M Energy Standard 0 2 0 7.5 7.5 3.8 Townley Haas M Cali Condors 1 2 2 5.5 7.5 2.5 Philip Heintz M Aqua Centurions 1 1 6 1 7.0 3.5 Sergey Shevtsov M Energy Standard 0 2 0 7 7.0 3.5 Travis Mahoney M Aqua Centurions 1 1 6 1 7.0 3.5 Giles Smith M DC Trident 1 1 5 1.5 6.5 3.3 Robert Howard M DC Trident 1 2 3.5 3 6.5 2.2 Andrew Wilson M Cali Condors 2 1 5 1 6.0 2.0 Laszlo Cseh M Aqua Centurions 1 1 3 3 6.0 3.0 Radoslaw Kawecki M Cali Condors 1 1 5 1 6.0 3.0 Alessandro Miressi M Aqua Centurions 0 2 0 5.5 5.5 2.8 Bowe Becker M Cali Condors 1 1 3.5 2 5.5 2.8 Kregor Zirk M Energy Standard 2 1 3 2.5 5.5 1.8 Tristan Hollard M DC Trident 2 1 5 0.5 5.5 1.8 Zach Apple M DC Trident 1 2 1.5 4 5.5 1.8 Zane Grothe M DC Trident 1 1 5 0.5 5.5 2.8 Anton Ipsen M Cali Condors 1 0 5 0 5.0 5.0 Apostolos Christou M Aqua Centurions 2 1 3 2 5.0 1.7 Lucca Dotto M Aqua Centurions 1 1 1.5 3.5 5.0 2.5 Ian Finnerty M DC Trident 2 1 4 1.5 -1 4.5 1.5 Velimir Stjepanovic M DC Trident 1 1 4 0.5 4.5 2.3 Jeremy Stravius M DC Trident 0 2 0 4 4.0 2.0 Mykhalio Romanchuk M Energy Standard 1 0 4 0 4.0 4.0 Zach Harting M DC Trident 1 2 3 1 4.0 1.3 Jan Switkowski M Cali Condors 1 2 1 2.5 -1 2.5 0.8 Maxim Stupin M Energy Standard 2 0 3 0 -1 2.0 1.0 Abrahm Devine M DC Trident 1 0 1 0 1.0 1.0

Scoring

As a reminder, teams score points in each race. Relays count for double. (Skins count triple but those races didn’t take place today.)

Individual Event Relay Event Skins Race 1st 9 18 27 2nd 7 14 21 3rd 6 12 12 4th 5 10 10 5th 4 8 4 6th 3 6 3 7th 2 4 2 8th 1 2 1

Teams are penalized if an athlete does not appear an athlete does not appear for their race (DNS), does not finish their race (DNF), or disqualifies (DQ). Teams will also lose points if an athlete is slower than a certain benchmark time in any event: