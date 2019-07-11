2019 Denmark LC Champs Day 1: 18 and Unders Claim Multiple Event Titles

2019 Danish Long Course Championships

Women’s 400 IM

Helena Bach, 4:49.02 Mia Duus, 4:53.49 Tonni McNeese, 4:59.18

Bach took out the fly leg of her race way ahead of the field (touching at the 100 in 1:02.24) and never looked back, winning the race by over 4.5 seconds. With that time (a season best), Bach moves to #2 this season among Danish Women. Finishing second was Mia Duus, in a time that was just about 2 seconds off her best time this season (4:51.41). Tonnu McNeese dropped 7 tenths of a second from her season best to claim the bronze.

Men’s 400 IM

Lucas Strobek, 4:26.83 Jacob Jorgenson, 4:30.57 Arthur Ellegaard, 4:31.53

While Arthur Ellegaard was first at the 100 in 1:00.47, 18-year old Lucas Strobek produced the fastest backstroke split of the field to claim the lead at the 200m. From there it was a two man race; Strobek led while Jacob Jorgenson trailed about a half a body length back. While it looked like Jorgenson was within striking distance at the 300m, Strobek took off, finishing with the fastest freestyle split of the heat to win in 4:26.83. Jorgenson took second in 4:30.57, while Ellegaard claimed 3rd in 4:31.53.

Women’s 100 free

Elizabeth Ebbesen, 56.51 Amalie Mortenson, 57.01 Helena Bach, 57.15

First seed Caroline Erichson was first at the 50 in 27.22, but was quickly fading down the stretch as Bach (fresh off the 400 IM), Ebbesen, and Mortenson were able to use their back half speed to pass her. Ultimately, Ebbesen got the touch and finished half a second ahead of her competitors in 56.51. Amalie Mortenson took second in 57.01, and 400 IM champ Helena Bach touched 3rd in 57.15, while Caroline Erichsen faded to 4th in 57.72.

Men’s 100 free

Christensen swam the fastest second 50 of the field to pass top seed Mathias Rysgaard, who touched first at the 50 in 24.54. The pair were off their personal bests of 49.63 and 49.30, respectively, and they currently rank first and second among Danish swimmers. Sebastian Tullberg was able to outtouch Malthe Lindeblad for 3rd by just .08 seconds.

Women’s 50 breaststroke

Josefine B. Pedersen, 32.36 Thea Blomsterberg, 32.88 Anna Wermuth, 33.18

Top seed Josefine Pedersen was able to hold off the field, touching first in 32.36. Thea Blomsterberg moved up from her seeded fourth to claim the silver, and Anna Wemuth touched in 33.18 for bronze. Pedersen and Blomsterberg currently rank second and third among Danish women, but both their times were just off their season bests of 31.76 and 32.26 respectively.

Men’s 50 breaststroke

Philip Greve, 28.55 Janus Meinert, 29.62 Rasmus Steenberg, 29.93

Philip Greve took off from the beginning and never slowed down, touching over a second ahead of the 2nd place finisher, Janus Meinert. Greve’s time was half a second off his season best of 27.99, and he currently ranks second among Danes in that event. Rasmus Steenberg finished 3rd in the only other time under 30, in 29.93.

Women’s 50 backstroke

Victoria Bierre, 29.94 Liva Palmund, 29.98 Sigrid Sepp, 30.31

Top seed Victoria Bierre managed to barely hold off a charging 17-year old Liva Palmund, touching first by a margin of .04. She’s the 3rd ranked Danish woman in that event, and her winning time was about a second off her best. Sigrid Sepp took 3rd in 30.31.

Men’s 50 backstroke

Nicklas Pedersen, 26.95 Luccas Brenner, 27.15 Tobias Dan Hansen, 27.33

The top 3 finishers in the Men’s 50 back all represented Herlev swimming and were all 18 years of age or younger. 17-year-old Pedersen registered the winning time of 26.95, the only swim under 27 seconds. 18-year-old Luccas Brenner and 17-year-old Tobias Dan Hansen were not far behind, touching in 27.15 and 27.33. All 3 teammates were off their best, but were still able to beat a more experience field, including 100 back top seed Kasper Schultz.