2018 Men’s Pac-12 Championships: USC Holds 21-Point Lead After Diving

2018 MEN’S PAC-12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2018 Men’s Pac-12 Championships are set to take place this weekend in Federal Way, Washington, but the men’s diving events are already complete. All divers competed last week while the women’s Pac-12 meet was taking place. That means the men’s teams already have some points on the board as they head into the swimming events, which will begin Wednesday with timed finals of the 200 medley relay and 800 free relay.

Heading into the swimming portion of the meet, USC is the leader with 115 points. Henry Fusaro and Dashiell Enos brought in big points when they went 1-2 in the 3-meter final. Enos also placed 2nd on the platform and 6th on the 1-meter, while Fusaro was the runner-up on the 1-meter. Joining them as a finalist was Dylan Marin, who placed 7th in the 1-meter.

With that, the Trojans have a 21-point lead over Stanford. The Cardinal is aiming for their 3rd-straight title this season, but Cal is also a threat. The Bears have 82 points so far, putting them 33 points behind USC and just 12 points behind Stanford. The team with the biggest deficit to make up after diving is Arizona, as they’re at least 43 points behind any other team. For a look at complete diving results, click here. Below are the team scores through last week’s diving events.

TEAM SCORES AFTER ALL DIVING EVENTS: