2018 Commonwealth Games Medals Revealed

The sport of swimming will have the most medals up for grabs at the 2018 Commonwealth Games headed to the Gold Coast, Australia and now we know what the coveted prizes will look like.

Unveiled in front of 700 guests at a Gold Coast 2018 Charity Gala and Medal Reveal at The Star, Gold Coast on November 4th, the gold, silver and bronze pieces were displayed as a significant milestone in the lead-up to next year’s Games.

Designed by Queensland-based Indigenous artist Delvene Cockatoo-Collins and produced by Royal Australian Mint, the artist says her inspiration was drawn from the Gold Coast coastline.

“The medal design represents soft sand lines which shift with every tide and wave, also symbolic of athletic achievement,” said Cockatoo-Collins. (Olympics.org.nz)

“The continual change of tide represents the evolution in athletes who are making their mark. Records are made and special moments of elation are celebrated. Although the moment in time may be fleeting, it is forever marked within the shells that are brought upon its tidelines.”

Louise Martin, CBE, Commonwealth Games Federation President stated, “A medal is the ultimate and much-cherished prize for a Commonwealth athlete; and each athlete’s ongoing commitment and drive to attain them stirs hopes and dreams in all of us.

“I am sure the athletes will love these medals and provide them with further inspiration and determination as we count down towards the Games in April.”