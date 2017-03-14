2016 Olympic Pools’ New Homes Announced

The temporary pools used for warm-ups and competition at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil are on the move, en route to their permanent destinations within Brazil. According to the manufacturer, Myrtha Pools, the Olympic competition pool is moving to Fortaleza do São João, Rio de Janeiro, in a military base on the slopes of Sugarloaf where its original size of 50 x 25 x 3 meters will be preserved upon reassembly.

The water polo pool that resided just outside Rio’s Maria Lenk Aquatic Centre, will be moved to the Amazonian city of Manaus where it will be converted into a 50m facility. The two ‘twin pools’ from the Parque dos Atletas will soon be delivered to both a military base in Guarantiguetà and to Salvador de Bahía, the latter of which Myrtha says will become ‘the heart of a new public facility for the community.’

The final home for the Olympic Stadium warm-up pool has not yet been determined, but the pool has been dismantled and, according to Myrtha, is currently owned by Rio de Janeiro municipality.

You can read the original announcement on Myrtha’s website here.