200 Medley Relay Pool Records Fall As Cornell Sweeps Binghamton

Cornell vs. Binghamton

November 8, 2024

Binghamton, NY

25 Yards (SCY)

Full Results

Courtesy: Cornell Athletics

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – The Cornell men’s swimming and diving team defeated the Binghamton Bearcats 149-94 at Patricia A. Saunders Aquatic Center on Friday night.

In the 200 yard Medley Relay, Pietro Ubertalli , Sebastian Wolff , Joseph Gurski , and Daniel Smoes led the way with a Patricia A, Saunders Aquatic Center pool record time of 1:31.26.

The Big Red also claimed wins in the 1000 Yard Freestyle ( Julian Correa – 9:32.68), 200 Yard IM ( Sebastian Wolff – 1:53.36), One Meter Diving ( Soodong Kim – 286.58 points), 100 Yard Freestyle ( Josh Toothman – 46.75 seconds), 100 Yard Backstroke ( Blake Conway – 48.93 seconds), 500 Yard Freestyle ( Pietro Ubertalli – 4:34.77), 100 Yard Breaststroke ( Connor Brown – 56.53 seconds), and 400 Yard Freestyle Relay (Edwards, Ubertalli, Taner, Marsh – 3:04.11).

Next Up

The Cornell men’s swimming and diving team will return to action tomorrow against St. Bonaventure. The meet is slated to begin at 11:00 a.m. tomorrow at Reilly Center Pool.

Courtesy: Cornell Athletics

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – The Cornell men’s swimming and diving team defeated the Binghamton Bearcats 153-90 at Patricia A. Saunders Aquatic Center on Friday night.

In the 200 yard Medley Relay, Minga Xu, Min Xu, Sophia Sim , and Kate Li bested the field with a Patricia A, Saunders Aquatic Center pool record time of 1:44.69.

Additional Cornell victories came in the 1000 Yard Freestyle ( Grace Lee – 10:36.60), 200 Yard Freestyle ( Jungmin Yoon – 1:53.96), 100 Yard Freestyle ( Ariel Lin – 52.56 seconds), 500 Yard Freestyle (Erin Dehollander – 5:08.81), 100 Yard Butterfly (Tori Zhang – 58.13 seconds), 100 Yard Backstroke (57.08 seconds), Three-Meter Diving ( Morgan Ogata – 272.48 points), and 400 Yard Freestyle Relay (Yoon, Dehollander, Zhang, Li – 3:32.02).

Next Up

The Cornell women’s swimming and diving team will return to action tomorrow against St. Bonaventure. The meet is slated to begin at 11:00 a.m. tomorrow at Reilly Center Pool.

Courtesy: Binghamton Athletics

VESTAL, N.Y. – Binghamton held its final swimming & diving home meet of the fall semester on Friday evening against Cornell at the Saunders Aquatic Center. The Big Red swept the meet, winning 149-94 on the men’s side and 153-90 in the women’s competition.



Senior Elijah Lanfear won a team-best two events, sweeping both the 50 free (20.90) and 100 fly (48.58). He now has recorded 13 individual victories so far this season.



Other winners on the men’s side included freshman Evan Peters in the 200 free (1:41.16) and sophomore Dylan Norby in the men’s three-meter diving event (268.80).



Binghamton also posted four individual winners in the women’s meet. Junior Maria Pignatelli captured the 50 free (24.94), senior Lauren Kuzma took top honors in the 200 IM (2:09.99), junior Elizabeth Tirado won the one-meter diving event (226.13) and freshman Fayanne Smith-Salzberg was first in the 100 breast (1:06.05).



The meet started off with Cornell breaking the pool records in both the men’s and women’s 200 medley relays. Their times were 1:31.26 and 1:44.69 respectively.



“Cornell is a very good team and they started off the meet strong by breaking those pool records,” head coach Jerry Cummiskey said. “But we kept competing and had some very good swims on both the men’s and women’s sides. Also, the Ivy League has very good divers, so for us to win two of the events was very good.”



Binghamton returns to action at the Brown Invitational Nov. 21-24.