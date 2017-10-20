2-Sport Athlete Delaney Shipman Verbally Commits to Drury

Delaney Shipman of Bartlesville, Oklahoma has announced her verbal commitment to Drury University for the 2018-19 season.

“I’m stoked to continue my swimming career at Drury. I can’t wait to be part of the team! Go Panthers!”

Shipman is a senior at Bartlesville High School and is a member of the girls’ swimming and diving team that has won the Oklahoma 6A state championships her freshman, sophomore and junior seasons. In the last two of those she was coached by Chad Englehart, who is also her club coach at the Phillips 66 Splash Club.

Shipman, who also rides horses competitively, is an Oklahoma Class 6A record-holder in the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay. At the 2017 OSSAA Class 6A State Meet in February, she contributed to Bartlesville’s team victory with individual swims in the 200 free (1:55.33 for fourth) and 100 back (57.81 for second), and as a member of the state title-winning 200 medley relay (28.69 backstroke leadoff) and Class 6A record-breaking 400 free relay (54.08 leg). Shipman’s name was already in the books for her legs on Bartlesville’s 2016 record-setting 200 medley and 400 free relays.

In club swimming Shipman swam at Lincoln Sectionals and Lewisville Futures this summer. She updated her LCM times in the 1500 free, 200 back, 100/200 breast, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM.

Top SCY times:

100 back – 57.64

200 back – 2:03.95

200 free – 1:53.36

500 free – 5:08.12

