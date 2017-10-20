Freestyler Maddie Hartigan Makes Verbal Commitment to Bucknell

Pelham, New York’s Maddie Hartigan has announced her verbal commitment to swim at Bucknell University beginning in the fall of 2018.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at Bucknell University. Can’t wait to join the Bison family. ‘Ray Budknell!’”

Hartigan is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American from Pelham Memorial High School. She placed fourth in the 200 free (1:51.16) and second in the 500 free (4:54.69) at the 2016 NYSPHSAA Swimming & Diving Championships last November. She also swam legs on Pelham’s 200 free and 400 free relays, which finished second and third, respectively, among public high schools in New York state.

Hartigan swims year-round for Empire Swimming, with whom she had an outstanding junior year. At the 2017 Dolfin ISCA Junior Championship Cup she made the A finals of the 50/100/200/500 free and 200 IM, and the B final of the 50 fly. She went best times in the 50/100/200 free, 50 fly, and 200 IM. A week later she added new PBs in the 100/500/1000 free and 400 IM at the Sun Kissed Invitational. Hartigan wrapped up her long-course season with strong performances at Geneva Futures. She won the 200 free and placed 6th in the 400 free, 8th in the 100 free, and 12th in the 50 free. She also set meet records with the Empire 400 medley, 400 free, and 800 free relays. Hartigan ended the meet with lifetime bests in the 100/200/400 free and 100 fly.

Hartigan’s top times would have scored for Bucknell in the A finals of the 100/200/500/1650 free and 200 fly, and the B final of the 50 free.

Top SCY times:

50 free– 23.57

100 free – 51.17

200 free – 1:49.80

500 free – 4:52.34

1000 free – 10:01.51

1650 free – 17:27

200 fly – 2:03.88

