2 Meet Records Down, Bell Earns 4th Top-10 Time at Federal Way

2019 SPEEDO SPRING SECTIONALS – FEDERAL WAY

March 14th-17th, 2019

Federal Way, Washington

SCY (25y) pool

Live Results

Psych Sheets

On the final day of the Federal Way Sectionals meet, 2 more meet records were taken down. Along the way, 14-year-old Lucerne Bell (Fort Collins Area) earned herself her 4th top 10 time on the all-time 13-14 rankings this weekend in the 200 IM.

Bell had the top time in the 200 IM prelims with a 1:58.66, ranking #9 for her age group. In finals, Bell gained to 2:02.30 and finished fourth. Here is the full list of top-10 times Bell has achieved over the 4-day meet:

#3: 200 fly- 1:55.78

#6: 100 fly- 52.94

#9: 400 IM- 4:12.42

#9: 200 IM- 1:58.66

Sarah DiMeco (Bellevue) and Ethan Heasley (Hillsboro) won their respective 1650 free races with a 16:22.92 and 15:03.24. For Heasley, he finished his race with a 1650 free meet record by 0.33 seconds. Both Dimeco and Heasley accomplished a four-event distance sweep with their wins in the 500 free, 1000 free, 1650 free, and 400 IM throughout the weekend.

More Day 4 (Sunday) Highlights:

Tyler Lu (Seattle Metropolitan) broke the 2015 meet record in the 200 IM of 1:46.38 with a 1:45.58.

(Seattle Metropolitan) broke the 2015 meet record in the 200 IM of 1:46.38 with a 1:45.58. Janelle Rudolph (Pro Swimming) won the 200 IM with a 1:58.43. Check 15-16 ranks. Her second victory of the night was in the 50 free with a 22.49.

(Pro Swimming) won the 200 IM with a 1:58.43. Check 15-16 ranks. Her second victory of the night was in the 50 free with a 22.49. Caspar Corbeau (Tualatin Hills) took his second victory of the meet in the 50 free, breaking 20 seconds with a 19.85. Scratching from finals was Aukai Lileikis of Iolani Swim Club, who had the fastest prelims time with a 19.83.

(Tualatin Hills) took his second victory of the meet in the 50 free, breaking 20 seconds with a 19.85. Scratching from finals was of Iolani Swim Club, who had the fastest prelims time with a 19.83. The University of Denver Hilltoppers’ 400 medley relay of Sydney Silver (54.70), Emma Weber (1:00.89), Holley Dennis (54.65),and Anna Shaw (49.83) took the top time with a 3:40.07.

(54.70), (1:00.89), (54.65),and (49.83) took the top time with a 3:40.07. Maxwell Woodbury (50.08), Brett Champlin (55.17), Ethan Heasley (47.24), and Luke Thornbrue (44.81) won the boys’ 400 medley relay with a 3:17.30, stopping the University of Denver Hilltoppers’ relay by 0.54 seconds.

Final Team Scores:

Top 5 Boys

Hillsboro Swim Team- 836 University of Denver Hilltoppers- 744 Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club- 679 Bellevue Club Swim Team- 637 Charger Aquatics- 622

Top 5 Girls

Bellevue Club Swim Team- 1583 Tualatin Hills Swim Club- 914.50 Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club- 860 University of Denver Hilltoppers- 846.50 Fort Collins Area Swim Club- 692

Top 5 Combined