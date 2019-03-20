2 Meet Records Down, Bell Earns 4th Top-10 Time at Federal Way

2019 SPEEDO SPRING SECTIONALS – FEDERAL WAY
- March 14th-17th, 2019
- Federal Way, Washington
- SCY (25y) pool
On the final day of the Federal Way Sectionals meet, 2 more meet records were taken down. Along the way, 14-year-old Lucerne Bell (Fort Collins Area) earned herself her 4th top 10 time on the all-time 13-14 rankings this weekend in the 200 IM.
Bell had the top time in the 200 IM prelims with a 1:58.66, ranking #9 for her age group. In finals, Bell gained to 2:02.30 and finished fourth. Here is the full list of top-10 times Bell has achieved over the 4-day meet:
- #3: 200 fly- 1:55.78
- #6: 100 fly- 52.94
- #9: 400 IM- 4:12.42
- #9: 200 IM- 1:58.66
Sarah DiMeco (Bellevue) and Ethan Heasley (Hillsboro) won their respective 1650 free races with a 16:22.92 and 15:03.24. For Heasley, he finished his race with a 1650 free meet record by 0.33 seconds. Both Dimeco and Heasley accomplished a four-event distance sweep with their wins in the 500 free, 1000 free, 1650 free, and 400 IM throughout the weekend.
More Day 4 (Sunday) Highlights:
- Tyler Lu (Seattle Metropolitan) broke the 2015 meet record in the 200 IM of 1:46.38 with a 1:45.58.
- Janelle Rudolph (Pro Swimming) won the 200 IM with a 1:58.43. Check 15-16 ranks. Her second victory of the night was in the 50 free with a 22.49.
- Caspar Corbeau (Tualatin Hills) took his second victory of the meet in the 50 free, breaking 20 seconds with a 19.85. Scratching from finals was Aukai Lileikis of Iolani Swim Club, who had the fastest prelims time with a 19.83.
- The University of Denver Hilltoppers’ 400 medley relay of Sydney Silver (54.70), Emma Weber (1:00.89), Holley Dennis (54.65),and Anna Shaw (49.83) took the top time with a 3:40.07.
- Maxwell Woodbury (50.08), Brett Champlin (55.17), Ethan Heasley (47.24), and Luke Thornbrue (44.81) won the boys’ 400 medley relay with a 3:17.30, stopping the University of Denver Hilltoppers’ relay by 0.54 seconds.
Final Team Scores:
Top 5 Boys
- Hillsboro Swim Team- 836
- University of Denver Hilltoppers- 744
- Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club- 679
- Bellevue Club Swim Team- 637
- Charger Aquatics- 622
Top 5 Girls
- Bellevue Club Swim Team- 1583
- Tualatin Hills Swim Club- 914.50
- Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club- 860
- University of Denver Hilltoppers- 846.50
- Fort Collins Area Swim Club- 692
Top 5 Combined
- Bellevue Club Swim Team- 2220
- University of Denver Hilltoppers- 1590.50
- Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club- 1539
- Tualatin Hills Swim Club- 1520.50
- Fort Collins Area Swim Club- 1039
