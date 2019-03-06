Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2 Days of Pac-12 Championships Will Stream for Pac-12 Now Customers

There will be limited live television and live stream coverage of the 2019 Pac-12 Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships. While not full coverage, it is a slight improvement over last week’s women’s championships, where live television was only available for one day.

Everyone who has a Pac-12 Network as a part of their cable package (click here to see if it’s available in your area or on your package) will be able to live-stream finals on Friday and Saturday via the Pac-12 Now app. Viewers in select Pac-12 markets will also be able to watch Friday and Saturday finals live on television. The only way to get access to Pac-12 Now is via a cable or satellite package that has Pac-12 Networks.

See full information on coverage below, courtesy the Pac-12 Conference.

TELEVISION AND LIVE STREAM COVERAGE: 

Expanded live coverage of the Pac12 Men’s Swimming Finals will air live on Pac12 Washington and other regional networks and will be available to authenticated users on Pac12.com and the Pac12Now app on Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9, starting at 6:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. MT on both nights.
Highlights of the prelims and earlier finals will appear on Pac12 digital platforms as well as in live programming airing on Pac12 Networks.
HOW TO WATCH:
Friday, March 8
6:30 p.m. – 2019 Men’s Swimming Championships (Day 3) (LIVE)
Pac12 Arizona, Pac12 Los Angeles, Pac12 Mountain & Pac12 Washington
Saturday, March 9
6:30 p.m. – 2019 Men’s Swimming Championships (Day 4) (LIVE)
Pac12 Bay Area & Pac12 Washington

Leave a Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!