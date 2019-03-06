2 Days of Pac-12 Championships Will Stream for Pac-12 Now Customers

There will be limited live television and live stream coverage of the 2019 Pac-12 Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships. While not full coverage, it is a slight improvement over last week’s women’s championships, where live television was only available for one day.
Everyone who has a Pac-12 Network as a part of their cable package (click here to see if it’s available in your area or on your package) will be able to live-stream finals on Friday and Saturday via the Pac-12 Now app. Viewers in select Pac-12 markets will also be able to watch Friday and Saturday finals live on television. The only way to get access to Pac-12 Now is via a cable or satellite package that has Pac-12 Networks.
See full information on coverage below, courtesy the Pac-12 Conference.
TELEVISION AND LIVE STREAM COVERAGE:
