2 Days of Pac-12 Championships Will Stream for Pac-12 Now Customers

There will be limited live television and live stream coverage of the 2019 Pac-12 Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships. While not full coverage, it is a slight improvement over last week’s women’s championships, where live television was only available for one day.

Everyone who has a Pac-12 Network as a part of their cable package (click here to see if it’s available in your area or on your package) will be able to live-stream finals on Friday and Saturday via the Pac-12 Now app. Viewers in select Pac-12 markets will also be able to watch Friday and Saturday finals live on television. The only way to get access to Pac-12 Now is via a cable or satellite package that has Pac-12 Networks.

See full information on coverage below, courtesy the Pac-12 Conference.

TELEVISION AND LIVE STREAM COVERAGE:

Expanded live coverage of the Pac – 12 Men’s Swimming Finals will air live on Pac – 12 Washington and other regional networks and will be available to authenticated users on Pac – 12 .com and the Pac – 12 Now app on Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9, starting at 6:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. MT on both nights.

Highlights of the prelims and earlier finals will appear on Pac – 12 digital platforms as well as in live programming airing on Pac – 12 Networks.

HOW TO WATCH:

Friday, March 8

6:30 p.m. – 2019 Men’s Swimming Championships (Day 3) (LIVE)

Pac – 12 Arizona, Pac – 12 Los Angeles, Pac – 12 Mountain & Pac – 12 Washington

Saturday, March 9

6:30 p.m. – 2019 Men’s Swimming Championships (Day 4) (LIVE)