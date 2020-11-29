16-Year-Old O’Callaghan Lowers Own Aussie 50 Back Age Record

2020 SWIMMING AUSTRALIA VIRTUAL C’SHIPS

16-year-old Mollie O’Callaghan already wowed the virtual crowds at these Australian National Championships by hitting an Age Record in the women’s 100m free. However, the teen was up for more, hitting a new mark in the 50m backstroke before the meet was over.

Competing at one of the 5 virtual locations over which the Australian SC National Championships are spread out due to the coronavirus, O’Callaghan snapped off a time of 26.31 in the 50m back. That time ultimately rendered the St. Peters Western teen as runner-up behind winner Kaylee McKeown, the newly-minted World Record holder in the 200m back. McKeown hit a time 26.00.

For Callaghan, the teen’s lifetime best entering this meet was represented by the 26.52 she logged just this past September at the Queensland Short Course Championships. That result checked in as a new Aussie Age Record for 16-year-olds, slicing .01 off of Minna Atherton‘s previous standard of 26.53.

With her 26.31 performance this time around, O’Callaghan dropped her months-old Age Record down even further while also edging out Atherton who wound up 3rd only .03 behind in 26.34. O’Callaghan remains Australia’s 5th fastest performer all-time in the event.

Of note, O’Callaghan was named to the NY Breakers roster for International Swimming League (ISL) season 2 but withdrew due to Australian travel restrictions.