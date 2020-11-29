SSPC: Jordan Wilimovsky on Why Distance Races are Way More Lowkey Than Sprints

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Jordan Wilimovsky , the laid back distance ace based in California. Jordan talked us through distance training during quarantine and where he’s at in the pool right now. He gets into what it’s like being at a national team camp with all kinds of athletes and what he learns from sprinters, then compares that to what makes distance races seem more manageable.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

