16-Year Old Michael Mullen Swims 4:21 in 400 IM at Cary Sectionals, #13 All-Time

2022 FUTURES CHAMPIONSHIPS- CARY

  • July 27-30, 2022
  • Triangle Aquatic Center, Cary, NC
  • LCM (50 meters)
  • Results on Meet Mobile “2022 Futures Championships – Cary NC”
  • Live Web Results

Bolles School Sharks 16-year old Michael Mullen swam a 4:21.50 on Thursday evening at the Cary site of the USA Swimming Futures Championships.

That swim undercut his own personal best time by four seconds and moved him up to 13th-place all-time on the 15-16 American age group list (Landon D’Ariano of Germantown Academy is just ahead of him, swimming a 4:21.00 on Thursday evening in Indianapolis at NCSAs).

His previous best time of 4:25.47 was set at last year’s Future Championships (in Huntsville, Alabama), where he also came away a winner. This year, he beat-out NC State commit and TAC Titans 19-year old Lance Norris, who finished 2nd in 4:22.59.

PB Splits Comparison:

Michael Mullen Michael Mullen
Prior PB New PB
Fly 58.91 58.23
Back 1:08.78 1:07.52
Breast 1:18.18 1:16.90
Free 59.60 58.85
Total Time 4:25.47 4:21.50

His improvement on the breaststroke leg, especially, is reflective of similar drops in the 200 breaststroke – a swim in March of this year was a five second improvement over his summer 2021 best time in that event in long course.

Mullen has been focused heavily on long course racing, and doesn’t have an official short course 400 IM on his resume since 2019.

His 400 IM on Thursday breaks the Bolles team record and comes within half-a-second of Bobby Finke’s 15-16 Florida Swimming LSC Record from 2016. Finke went on to become an NCAA Champion in the 400 yard IM.

Mullen also won the 200 fly on Wednesday in a best time of 1:59.77, which was also a drop from his previous personal best of 2:00.32 at last year’s Futures meet. He is entering his junior year of high school. Mullen joined the Bolles club coming out of the pandemic after previously swimming at one of the country’s other storied programs: NCAP in the Washington DC area.

Mullen finished 24th in the 400 IM and 19th in the 200 fly at the USA Swimming International Team Trials in April.

Top 20 All-Time, Boys 15-16 400 LCM IM (US Only)

RANK TIME ATHLETE LSC CLUB CODE MEET NAME SWIM
DATE		 LOCATION
CITY
1 4:14.73 Carson Foster ST RAYS 2018 Jr Pan Pacific Champs 8/24/2018 Suva
2 4:15.20 Michael Phelps US NBAC 2001 Spring Nationals 3/27/2001 Austin
3 4:15.67 Sean Grieshop PC NTRO 2015 World JR Champs 8/29/2015 Singapore
4 4:17.43 Gunnar Bentz GA DYNA 2012 Jr Pan Pacific 8/23/2012 Honolulu
5 4:19.40 Jake Foster OH RAYS 2017 Summer Junior Nats 8/9/2017 East Meadow
6 4:19.47 Marci Barta US SA 2016 Atlanta Classic Swim Meet 5/13/2016 Atlanta
7 4:19.95 Cooper Lucas NT LAC 2021 ST TXLA Speedo Southern Sectionals 7/23/2021 Austin
8 4:20.01 Maximus Williamson NT NTN International Team Trials 4/28/2022 Greensboro
9 4:20.96 Andrew Seliskar PC NCAP 2013 Summer Nationals 6/25/2013 Indianapolis
9 4:20.96 Jarod Arroyo AZ FORK 2017 Summer Junior Nats 8/9/2017 East Meadow
11 4:21.00 Landon D’Ariano MA GAAC 2022 NCSA Junior Nationals 7/28/2022 Indianapolis
12 4:21.04 Bobby Finke FL SPA 2016 Jr Pan Pacific Champs 8/25/2016 Kihei
13 4:21.50 Michael Mullen FL BSS 2022 Futures Championships – C 7/28/2022 Cary
14 4:21.73 Josh Parent NE ABF 2021 Futures Championships – Richmond 7/30/2021 Richmond
15 4:22.09 Mikey Calvillo IN AAAA 2017 U.S. Open 8/4/2017 E. Meadow
16 4:22.10 Corey Okubo NJ AZOT 2012 Jr Pan Pacific 8/23/2012 Honolulu
17 4:22.48 Brennan Morris FL NBAC 2007 Summer Nationals 7/31/2007 Indianapolis
18 4:22.53 Ethan Heasley OR HEAT 2018 Summer Nationals 7/27/2018 Irvine
19 4:22.91 Mark Jurek CA GOLD 2014 Summer Junior Nats 7/30/2014 Irvine
20 4:23.05 Max Williamson PC CLPR 2011 Summer Nationals 8/2/2011 Palo Alto

 

