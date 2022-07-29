16-Year Old Michael Mullen Swims 4:21 in 400 IM at Cary Sectionals, #13 All-Time

2022 FUTURES CHAMPIONSHIPS- CARY
- July 27-30, 2022
- Triangle Aquatic Center, Cary, NC
- LCM (50 meters)
Bolles School Sharks 16-year old Michael Mullen swam a 4:21.50 on Thursday evening at the Cary site of the USA Swimming Futures Championships.
That swim undercut his own personal best time by four seconds and moved him up to 13th-place all-time on the 15-16 American age group list (Landon D’Ariano of Germantown Academy is just ahead of him, swimming a 4:21.00 on Thursday evening in Indianapolis at NCSAs).
His previous best time of 4:25.47 was set at last year’s Future Championships (in Huntsville, Alabama), where he also came away a winner. This year, he beat-out NC State commit and TAC Titans 19-year old Lance Norris, who finished 2nd in 4:22.59.
PB Splits Comparison:
|Michael Mullen
|Michael Mullen
|Prior PB
|New PB
|Fly
|58.91
|58.23
|Back
|1:08.78
|1:07.52
|Breast
|1:18.18
|1:16.90
|Free
|59.60
|58.85
|Total Time
|4:25.47
|4:21.50
His improvement on the breaststroke leg, especially, is reflective of similar drops in the 200 breaststroke – a swim in March of this year was a five second improvement over his summer 2021 best time in that event in long course.
Mullen has been focused heavily on long course racing, and doesn’t have an official short course 400 IM on his resume since 2019.
His 400 IM on Thursday breaks the Bolles team record and comes within half-a-second of Bobby Finke’s 15-16 Florida Swimming LSC Record from 2016. Finke went on to become an NCAA Champion in the 400 yard IM.
Mullen also won the 200 fly on Wednesday in a best time of 1:59.77, which was also a drop from his previous personal best of 2:00.32 at last year’s Futures meet. He is entering his junior year of high school. Mullen joined the Bolles club coming out of the pandemic after previously swimming at one of the country’s other storied programs: NCAP in the Washington DC area.
Mullen finished 24th in the 400 IM and 19th in the 200 fly at the USA Swimming International Team Trials in April.
Top 20 All-Time, Boys 15-16 400 LCM IM (US Only)
|RANK
|TIME
|ATHLETE
|LSC
|CLUB CODE
|MEET NAME
|SWIM
DATE
|LOCATION
CITY
|1
|4:14.73
|Carson Foster
|ST
|RAYS
|2018 Jr Pan Pacific Champs
|8/24/2018
|Suva
|2
|4:15.20
|Michael Phelps
|US
|NBAC
|2001 Spring Nationals
|3/27/2001
|Austin
|3
|4:15.67
|Sean Grieshop
|PC
|NTRO
|2015 World JR Champs
|8/29/2015
|Singapore
|4
|4:17.43
|Gunnar Bentz
|GA
|DYNA
|2012 Jr Pan Pacific
|8/23/2012
|Honolulu
|5
|4:19.40
|Jake Foster
|OH
|RAYS
|2017 Summer Junior Nats
|8/9/2017
|East Meadow
|6
|4:19.47
|Marci Barta
|US
|SA
|2016 Atlanta Classic Swim Meet
|5/13/2016
|Atlanta
|7
|4:19.95
|Cooper Lucas
|NT
|LAC
|2021 ST TXLA Speedo Southern Sectionals
|7/23/2021
|Austin
|8
|4:20.01
|Maximus Williamson
|NT
|NTN
|International Team Trials
|4/28/2022
|Greensboro
|9
|4:20.96
|Andrew Seliskar
|PC
|NCAP
|2013 Summer Nationals
|6/25/2013
|Indianapolis
|9
|4:20.96
|Jarod Arroyo
|AZ
|FORK
|2017 Summer Junior Nats
|8/9/2017
|East Meadow
|11
|4:21.00
|Landon D’Ariano
|MA
|GAAC
|2022 NCSA Junior Nationals
|7/28/2022
|Indianapolis
|12
|4:21.04
|Bobby Finke
|FL
|SPA
|2016 Jr Pan Pacific Champs
|8/25/2016
|Kihei
|13
|4:21.50
|Michael Mullen
|FL
|BSS
|2022 Futures Championships – C
|7/28/2022
|Cary
|14
|4:21.73
|Josh Parent
|NE
|ABF
|2021 Futures Championships – Richmond
|7/30/2021
|Richmond
|15
|4:22.09
|Mikey Calvillo
|IN
|AAAA
|2017 U.S. Open
|8/4/2017
|E. Meadow
|16
|4:22.10
|Corey Okubo
|NJ
|AZOT
|2012 Jr Pan Pacific
|8/23/2012
|Honolulu
|17
|4:22.48
|Brennan Morris
|FL
|NBAC
|2007 Summer Nationals
|7/31/2007
|Indianapolis
|18
|4:22.53
|Ethan Heasley
|OR
|HEAT
|2018 Summer Nationals
|7/27/2018
|Irvine
|19
|4:22.91
|Mark Jurek
|CA
|GOLD
|2014 Summer Junior Nats
|7/30/2014
|Irvine
|20
|4:23.05
|Max Williamson
|PC
|CLPR
|2011 Summer Nationals
|8/2/2011
|Palo Alto
Your headline says 13th and your caption says 12th.
I know swim results are coming in fast and furious right now, but Landon D’Ariano, also 16, just swam 4:21.00 in 400 IM LCM at 2022 NCSA Summer Swimming Championships in Indianapolis, IN (4th place at meet and one place ahead of Bobby Finke on the all-time US 15-16 list)
Go Pack!
You Top 20 chart is wrong, missing C Foster, Phelps, Griesop, etc.