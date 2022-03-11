16-Year-Old Isaac Fleig Clocks 8:14 800FR PB to Open Pleasant Prairie Sectional

2022 CENTRAL ZONE SECTION 1 SPRING CHAMPS

March 10-13, 2022

Pleasant Prairie Rec Plex, Pleasant Prairie, WI

SCY (25 Yards)

Results (on MeetMobile)

Things got off to an electrifying start at the Central Zone Sectional meet in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin tonight. The Thursday night action featured the 800 freestyles and 800 free relays.

In the men’s 800 free, unattached 16-year-old Isaac Fleig swam a huge personal best, touching first in 8:14.72. It was a tough race between Fleig and Bluefish Swim Club’s Josh Parent, who finished in 8:15.01. Unfortunately, the splits are largely unavailable, so it’s hard to know exactly how the race played out. What we do know is that Fleig dropped nearly 9 seconds off his personal best with the performance. Additionally, Fleig’s PB in the 400 free is 4:07.70, meaning that he swam under his 400 PB pace in the 800 tonight.

Barrington Swim Club’s Olivia Dorshorst won the women’s 800 free in 9:02.79. It was a 1-2-3 finish by BSC, with Jenna Kerr taking 2nd in 9:04.36 and Emily Bucaro finishing 3rd with a 9:09.59.

Phoenix Swimming won the women’s 800 free relay, with Shea Furse, Malia Amuan, Caroline McCurdy, and Skylar Knowlton teaming up to post an 8:26.89. Bluefish Swim Club won the men’s 800 free relay, where Josh Parent, Alex Parent, Erik Watka, and Mitchel Dubey teamed up to post a 7:51.69. Notably, Bluefish’s B relay finished 2nd with a 7:52.19, thanks in large part to a huge 1:55.56 anchor split from Jack Maron.

Team Scores Through Day 1 (Top 5)

COMBINED

Bluefish Swim Club – 316 Phoenix Swimming – 174 Barrington Swim Club – 166 Empire Swimming – 106 Sioux Falls Swim Team – 97

WOMEN

Bluefish Swim Club – 126 Phoenix Swimming – 113 Barrington Swim Club – 107 Empire Swimming – 50 Solo Aquatics – 49

MEN