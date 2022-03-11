Daily Swim Coach Workout #638

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Speed and Power

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

‘Success isn’t always about greatness. It’s about consistency. Consistent hard work gains success. Greatness will come.’ – Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson



[ States: 20 Days, NCSA’s: 39 Days, Sectionals: 48 Days ]

18:00 WUTS: 12 J’s, PVC, T-Spine, Mini-Band I, Leg Combo [ 4x ], Arm & Leg Swings, Stretch Cord

600 MIX = 400 ch + 4 x 50 w/10 sec RI w/fins 12.5 STL Fly K on front/12.5 STL Bk K

4 x 125 @ 2:15 Prime/Weak 25 RAO/25 LAO/50 Build/25 FAST

2x

4 x 150 @ 2:15 w/fins [ O: 100 K = 25 FAST/50 EZ/25 FAST + 50 BUILD to FAST/E: 100 K = 25 EZ/50 FAST/25 EZ + 50 BUILD to FAST ]

4 x 75 @ 1:15 12.5 BLAST off each wall

4 x 50 @ 1:00 TX Slingshots

300 (100 Bk K/100 Catch-Up Fr D/100 Ch S)