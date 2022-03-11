Daily Swim Coach Workout #638

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Speed and Power
- Target age group: 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
‘Success isn’t always about greatness. It’s about consistency. Consistent hard work gains success. Greatness will come.’ – Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson
[ States: 20 Days, NCSA’s: 39 Days, Sectionals: 48 Days ]
18:00 WUTS: 12 J’s, PVC, T-Spine, Mini-Band I, Leg Combo [ 4x ], Arm & Leg Swings, Stretch Cord
600 MIX = 400 ch + 4 x 50 w/10 sec RI w/fins 12.5 STL Fly K on front/12.5 STL Bk K
4 x 125 @ 2:15 Prime/Weak 25 RAO/25 LAO/50 Build/25 FAST
2x
4 x 150 @ 2:15 w/fins [ O: 100 K = 25 FAST/50 EZ/25 FAST + 50 BUILD to FAST/E: 100 K = 25 EZ/50 FAST/25 EZ + 50 BUILD to FAST ]
4 x 75 @ 1:15 12.5 BLAST off each wall
4 x 50 @ 1:00 TX Slingshots
300 (100 Bk K/100 Catch-Up Fr D/100 Ch S)
Trevor Rill
National Training Group Assistant Coach, Eagle Swim Team
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.