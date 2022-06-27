16 in SwimSwam’s Class of 2023 Caroline Bricker Commits to Stanford

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Caroline Bricker from Colorado Springs, CO has announced her commitment to Stanford beginning in the fall 2023-2024 school year. Bricker was recently ranked the SwimSwam #16 recruit in the girls high school class of 2023.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Stanford University! Thank you to my family, friends, coaches, and teammates who have helped me achieve this life long dream! I’m so excited to be apart of such an amazing team!!❤️🌲#fearthetree“

Bricker swims for Colorado Springs Area Swimming out of Colorado Springs, CO. In December 2021, she competed at Winter Juniors West. There she earned multiple A final swims. She finished third in the 100 (1:00.37) and 200 (2:10.63) breaststrokes as well as fourth in the 200 butterfly (1:56.71). She also swam in the B final of the 100 butterfly where she finished 11th (53.20). Notably, her 200 breaststorke and 100 and 200 butterflies were all personal best times.

Bricker will be entering her senior year this fall at Cheyenne Mountain High School in Colorado Springs. In February 2022, she helped Cheyenne Mountain to a fourth place finish as a team at the 2022 Colorado High School Girls 4A Championships. There she won the 200 IM in a 1:59.37 (1:58.17 alt. adjusted) and was second in the 100 breaststroke in a 1:01.09 (1:00.99 alt. adjusted).

Most recently, Bricker swam at the US International Team Trials in April. There she earned finals swims in the 50 fly (27.79, 24th), 200 fly (2:16.95, 24th), and 400 IM (4:57.65, 22nd). Notably, her 50 fly time was a personal best.

Her best short course yards (SCY) times are:

100 breast: 59.73

200 breast: 2:10.63

400 IM: 4:13.02

200 IM: 1:59.37

100 fly: 53.20

200 fly: 1:56.71

Bricker has the potential to make a huge immediate impact for Stanford. Her best time in the 100 breaststroke would already earn her an NCAA invite. This is huge as Stanford only had one swimmer Allie Raab swim the 100 breaststorke at the 2022 NCAA Championships. Raab is taking a fifth year this next season so Bricker will arrive just as Raab graduates. Raab was also the only member on the roster this past season to swim a sub-1:00 100 breaststroke.

Bricker also has the potential to be a huge immediate impact at the conference level. Her best times would have finished second in the 100 breast, seventh in the 400 IM, and eighth in the 200 breast and 200 fly.

Stanford commits usually announce their verbal commitments later in the recruiting process due to admissions. The Stanford Cardinal won the 2022 Pac-12 Championships and finished third at NCAAs, only six points behind Texas.

