1:55 and 1:56 LCM 200 Flyers Krzysztof & Michal Chmielewski Commit to USC for Fall 2023

Brothers Krzysztof Chmielewski and Michal Chmielewski have committed to swim at USC starting this fall (2023). The brothers are two of Poland’s best and brightest young men’s swimmers. Both brothers are butterfliers, though Krzysztof also has some serious freestyle speed to boot.

Kryzsztof made waves recently when he popped a new season best of 1:55.04 in the LCM 200 fly, which currently makes him the eighth-fastest swimmer in the world this year in the event. His personal best in the LCM 200 fly is a 1:55.01, which he swam last summer at the 2022 World Championships in Budapest. With that performance, Chmielewski was ninth in semifinals at Worlds last summer, missing out on advancing to the finals by just 0.10 seconds.

Michal is only a tick behind his brother in terms of his lifetime best, boasting a career mark of 1:56.66 in the LCM 200 fly. Though he’s slightly slower in the 200, Michal actually has the faster 100 fly time of the two, having been as fast as 53.54 in the event, while Krzsztof has a PB of 53.64.

While Michal, for now, looks like purely a fly specialist, Krzsztof has been very fast in many freestyle events, particularly of late. Krzsztof is a very good distance swimmer, having been 7:56.74 in the LCM 800 free and 15:07.70 in the LCM 1500 free.

Here are Krzsztof and Michal’s LCM lifetime bests:

Krzysztof Chmielewski

100 fly – 53.64

200 fly – 1:55.01

200 free – 1:51.18

400 free – 3:49.34

800 free – 7:56.74

1500 free – 15:07.70

400 IM – 4:21.17

Michal Chmielewski

100 fly – 53.54

200 fly – 1:56.66

800 free – 8:16.41

The additions mark some great pickups for the Trojans, who will be entering their second season under the direction of head coach Lea Maurer this fall. Though they don’t have yards swimming experience, both brothers’ lifetime bests in the LCM 200 fly indicate that both should be shoo-in NCAA qualifiers who stand excellent chances of being All-Americans in the event.

On top of that, Krzsztof’s 400, 800, and 1500 free times put him among the best current NCAA swimmers in those events, which would seemingly indicate he could do some major damage in the 500 and 1650 free if he races those events. The mile and 200 fly are on the same day in the NCAA schedule, so it seems more likely that Krzsztof will be racing the 200 fly on that day. Notably, he also has a 4:21.17 LCM 400 IM, which means we could see him racing the 400 IM over the 100 fly on that day of NCAA meets.

USC is a program which has boasted great international swimmers over the years. On the men’s side, those names include Vlad Morozov, Santo Condorelli, and Ous Mellouli just to name a few.

