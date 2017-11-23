15-Year Old Paige Hetrick Swims 49.1 in 100 Free at Mark Braun Classic

2017 Mark J Braun Fall Classic

November 17th-19th, 2017

Lake Erie Silver Dolphins Hosted @Spire Institute

Full Results Meet Mobile: “The 2017 Mark J. Braun Fall Classsic”

A group of young sprinters had a big meet last weekend at the Lake Erie Silver Dolphins-hosted Mark J Braun Fall Classic, with a handful of absolute best times going on the board in addition to in-season bests.

The highlight of the group was 15-year old Paige Hetrick, who was swimming at the meet unattached. She swam lifetime bests in both the 100 free (49.17) and 100 fly (55.32). Stepping outside of her sprint specialty, she also touched in a lifetime best of 4:22.35 in the 400 IM. Combined with the 200 free (1:48.86) and 200 back (1:58.03), she won all 5 of her races at the 3 day meet.

The most exciting result among those was the 100 free swim. In spite of being just a mid-season meet, the high school sophomore from the Niagara LSC swam a time that ranks as the 18th-best time by a 15-year old in that event this decade. The swim is just a tenth slower, for example, than Simone Manuel’s best by that age.

Other Highlights: