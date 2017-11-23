15-Year Old Paige Hetrick Swims 49.1 in 100 Free at Mark Braun Classic

2017 Mark J Braun Fall Classic
November 17th-19th, 2017
Lake Erie Silver Dolphins Hosted @Spire Institute
- Full Results Meet Mobile: “The 2017 Mark J. Braun Fall Classsic”
A group of young sprinters had a big meet last weekend at the Lake Erie Silver Dolphins-hosted Mark J Braun Fall Classic, with a handful of absolute best times going on the board in addition to in-season bests.
The highlight of the group was 15-year old Paige Hetrick, who was swimming at the meet unattached. She swam lifetime bests in both the 100 free (49.17) and 100 fly (55.32). Stepping outside of her sprint specialty, she also touched in a lifetime best of 4:22.35 in the 400 IM. Combined with the 200 free (1:48.86) and 200 back (1:58.03), she won all 5 of her races at the 3 day meet.
The most exciting result among those was the 100 free swim. In spite of being just a mid-season meet, the high school sophomore from the Niagara LSC swam a time that ranks as the 18th-best time by a 15-year old in that event this decade. The swim is just a tenth slower, for example, than Simone Manuel’s best by that age.
Other Highlights:
- Another 15-year old, Olivia Livingston, took 2nd in the 100 free in 49.99. She also took 2nd in the 200 free (1:52.63) and won the 50 free (23.36). She trains with the JCC Sailfish in Pennsylvania
- Will Chan from SwimMAC Carolina, a Michigan commit, placed 2nd in the 100 free (44.91) behind Mason Gonzalez (44.77). Chan, though, is a tailor-made Michigan sprinter, in that he has a diversity of speed to burn, and that’s what he showed off at this meet. He also won the 100 breaststroke (54.12), the 200 IM (1:49.49), and placed 3rd in the 100 back (51.36) and 100 fly (49.99). Those 100 fly and 100 free times are personal bests.
- 16-year old Kinani Gregory from Racer X Aquatics placed 3rd in the 100 yard free in 44.98 – the fastest time by a 16-and-under this season. He also won the 50 free in 20.76
