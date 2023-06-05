15-Year Old Nemanja Maksic Breaks Serbian 15-16 Record in 50 Fly at 2023 Belgrade Trophy

2023 Belgrade Trophy

June 3-4, 2023

Indoor Olympic Swimming Pool, Belgrade, Serbia

Long Course Meters (50 meters)

Meet Results/Rankings

Nemanja Maksic and Matija Radjenovic broke Serbian National Age Records and Olympians Anja Crevar and Velimir Sjejpanovic took home top prizes at the 2023 Belgrade Trophy in Serbia.

Maksic is one of Serbia’s bright young talents, specializing in the sprint butterfly events that are among the country’s most famous races.

The 15-year-old jumped-a-year, breaking the 50 fly records for 15 year olds and 16 year olds at the Belgrade Trophy. He swam 25.11, which breaks the 15-and-under record set in April by Aleksej Kalanj in 25.49 and Stjepanovic’s 16 & under record of 25.18 set in 2009.

Maksic also broke the national record for 15-year-olds in the 100 fly, swimming 56.35 in the final, winning the race on the way. That broke his own Serbian Record for swimmers of that age which was 56.67 from April.

Splits Comparison:

New 15s record Old 15s record 50m 26.11 25.93 100m 30.24 30.74 Final Time 56.35 56.67

In his swimming career so far, Maksic has broken Serbian National Records in the 50 and 100 fly in every age group through 15s, as well as the 200 fly record at ages 11 and 13.

Two of the biggest names came away with the 400 Euro top prizes. 23-year-old Anja Crevar came away with 1590 FINA Points from her two best events to lead the women’s race. That included a 4:42.42 where she’s had her biggest international success. That’s her best time in the event since 2021.

She also swam 2:13.94 in the timed final of the 200 fly.

Double European Champion Velimir Stjepanovic led the men’s ranking with 1630 FINA Points from the score of his two best finals swims combined, which included a 1:49.11 in the 200 free. He also swam 50.46 in the 100 free and 3:55.61 in the 400 free.

Men’s Rankings

Velimir Stjepanovic – 1630 Points (400 Euros) Marwan El Amrawy – 1571 Points (200 Euros) Emre Sakci – 1558 Points (100 Euros)

Women’s Rankings

Anja Crevar – 1590 Points (400 Euros) Nina Stanisavlevic – 1564 Points (200 Euros) Ecem Donmez – 1524 Points (100 Euros)

The meet also had a visiting group of Turkish swimmers, including World Record holder Emre Sakci.

Sakci, best known as a breaststroker, is really a Michael-Andrew-type of pure sprinter with abilities in all four strokes. At this meet, Sakci won the 50 free (22.92), 50 breast (28.34), 100 breast (1:02.92), and 50 fly (24.42), and also placed 4th in the 100 free (50.65).

Also among that group of Turkish swimmers was Berke Saka, the country’s National Record holder in the men’s 200 IM. He swam 2:00.56 to win that event, which was the highest-scoring FINA Points swim of the meet.