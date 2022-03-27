15-Year-Old Lily King Swims 22.68 50 Free at Christiansburg Sectionals

2022 Speedo Sectional Championship – Christiansburg

March 24-27, 2022

Christiansburg Aquatic Center, Christiansburg, VA

SCY (25 yards)

Psych Sheet

Results on MeetMobile “2022EZ Southern Region Speedo Champ Series”

Top 5 Team Scores Through Day 3

Combined

Occoquan Swimming Inc – 762 Nation’s Capital Swim Club – 508 Lancaster Aquatic Club – 394.5 Arlington Aquatic Club – 358 Fox Chapel Killer Whales – 304.5

Men

Occoquan Swimming Inc – 424 Arlington Aquatic Club – 262 Nation’s Capital Swim Club – 251 Annapolis Swim Club – 158.5 Loyola Blakefield Aquatics – 143

Women

Occoquan Swimming Inc – 338 Fox Chapel Killer Whales – 298.5 Lancaster Aquatic Club – 284 Nation’s Capital Swim Club – 257 Team Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics – 208.5

On Saturday’s finals session at the Speedo Sectionals meet in Christiansburg, 15-year-old Lily King (MPAC) won the women’s 50 free in 22.68. The swim marks a new personal best for King by 0.06 seconds. Despite the small time drop, King broke into the all-time top 100 rankings for 15-16 girls in the event with her performance tonight.

19-year-old Matvei Namakonov (AAC) won the men’s 50 free with a 20.31, touching first by 0.31 seconds. The swim was a new personal best for Namakonov by 0.30 seconds.

Another AAC swimmer, Michael Zhang, an 18-year-old, won the men’s 200 breast handily, swimming a 1:59.08. With the swim, Zhang chipped 0.04 seconds off his personal best.

Joe Hayburn (ASC) won the men’s 100 back with a 47.95, touching first by two seconds. The swim comes in just off his personal best of 47.37, which he swam at the end of February.

Ashley Mellinger (LAC), 13, won another event on Saturday, taking the women’s 500 free in 4:56.49. The swim took a second off her previous personal best of 4:57.51. Teddy Blake (MERC), 16, won the men’s 500 free with a 4:31.53.

Other Saturday Event Winners