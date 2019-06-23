15-Year-Old Ella Welch Swims 27.5 50 Fly at NAC Summer Sizzler

2019 BRIDGEATHLETIC SUMMER SIZZLER

June 20-22nd

Nashville, TN

Hosted by Nashville Aquatic Club

Live Results

Results on MeetMobile – “2019 BridgeAthletic Summer Sizzler”

After posting a lifetime best 200 free on the first day of the NAC Summer Sizzler, former Texas Longhorn Sam Stewart scratched the rest of the meet. On Friday and Saturday of the meet, the Open swimmers competed in the 100 back, 200 fly, 50 free, 200 breast, 400 free, 50 fly, 200 back, 50 breast, 100 free, 200 IM, women’s 800 free, and men’s 1500 free.

Jessica Geriane of Academy Bullets posted a new best time of 1:03.72 en route to winning the women’s 100 back. Geraine was out in a speedy 30.28. Colin Bitz of Eagle Swim Team won the men’s 100 back in 58.40, after coming in 2nd in the 50 back on Thursday.

Cardinal Aquatics Gabi Albiero won two more events on Friday. Albiero tore to victory in the women’s 200 fly, clocking a 2:15.63. Albiero then turned around and won the 50 free, swimming a 26.27. The time was just off Albiero’s best, which sits at 26.15. On Saturday, Albiero came in 2nd in both the 50 fly and 100 free. She swam a 27.68 in finals of the 50 fly, touching a little off her best of 27.01. 15-year-old teammate Ella Welch blasted a new best of 27.50, winning the event. Welch’s best time before the meet was 29.40. Albiero then capped off her meet swimming a 57.58 for 2nd in the 100 free. University of Illinois’ Kristin Anderson edged out Albiero, touching in 57.54.

Lakeside Swim Team 16-year-old Jackson Mussler won the men’s 200 fly on Friday, and 200 back on Saturday. Mussler swam a 2:06.01 to win the 200 fly, winning the event by nearly 3 seconds. He then won the 200 back in a tight race, swimming a 2:06.37. Colin Bitz nearly ran down Mussler, speeding to a 31.48 on the final 50, compared to Mussler’s 32.31. Bitz finished in 2:06.45.

Spencer Jyawook of Nashville Aquatic Club won the 50 free and 100 free. Jyawook swam a best time en route to winning the men’s 50 free. Jyawook clocked a 23.72, narrowly out-touching Evan Petty (Unattached), who finished in 23.75. Jyawook went on to win the men’s 100 free, touching in 52.15, marking the first time Jyawook had broken 53 seconds.

Eagle Swim Team’s Meghan Lee won the women’s 200 back by over a second, touching in 2:18.38. Teammate Elizabeth Fry took the women’s 50 breast in 33.23, touching about half a second of her personal best. 100 breast winner Trey Sheils (Tnt Swimming) won the men’s 50 breast in 29.85, breaking 30 seconds for the first time.