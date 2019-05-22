14-Year Old Phenom Chikunova Wins 200 Breast at Russian Junior Championships

Russian Junior Swimming Championships

May 15th-19th, 2019

Sura Water Sports Palace, Penza, Russia

Boys aged 17-18 (2001-2002), Girls aged 15-17 (2002-2004)

LCM (50m) pool

Not to be confused with last week’s Russian Youth Championships, the 2019 Russian Junior Championships took place last weekend where swimmers from Moscow and St. Petersburg dominated the team scoring. The meet is the final leg of European Youth Olympic qualifying, specifically for girls born in 2004, and will be combined with the Youth Championships results to form the final team shortly.

Among the participants was 14-year old Evgenia Chikunova, who entered the meet already as the Russian National Champion in the 200 breaststroke. She swam a 2:22 at Nationals in the 200 breaststroke, her best event, and while she was slower this week inn Penza, her 2:27.42 was good enough for the Russian Junior Championship in the event, and the 2nd-best swim by FINA points on the girls’ side of the meet.

That was her only win of the meet: she didn’t swim the 100 breast, and finished just 3rd in the 50.

The only swim on the girls’ side that rated higher than hers was the 50 backstroke, where Elizaveta Agapitova won in 28.49. That was a personal best time and one of 3 individual wins for her at the meet: she also topped the 100 back (1:01.53), just missing her best time by .04 seconds, and the 50 fly (27.34).

Yana Sattarova won 5 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze medal on the girls’ side of the meet, including taking the 100 fly in 1:00.18 (after going sub-minute in prelims for the first time in her career, with a 59.89).

The top medallist on the boys’ side was Alexander Schegolev, who won 4 golds and 3 silvers. That included a 3:53 in the 400 free, an 8:03 in the 800 free, and a 15:29 in the 1500 free.

The best single performance for the boys was a 54.81 in the 100 back by Nikolai Zuev, good for 846 points.

Best Results, based on FINA Points

Juniors Girls (15-17 years old)

AGAPITOVA Elizaveta (Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area – Ugra) – 50 m backstroke – 28.49 – 856 Chikunova Evgenia (St. Petersburg-1) – 200 m breaststroke – 2: 27.42 – 840 SABITOVA Alexandra (Kemerovo region) – 1st leg of the 4×100 m freestyle relay – 54.94 – 833 BYKOVA Alexandra (Moscow-1) – 200 m freestyle – 2: 00.61 – 821 SOROKINA Anastasia (Sverdlovsk Region-1) – 200 m IM – 2: 14.80 – 818

Junior Boys (17-18 years old)