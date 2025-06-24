13-year-olds Stokes Oxrieder, Finola Whelehan Shine At TAC Titans Triangle Classic

2025 TAC Titans Triangle Classic

June 12-15, 2025

Cary, N.C.

LCM (50 meters)

Results

It was a good day for two 13-year-olds at the 2025 TAC Titans Triangle Classic earlier this month.

Stokes Oxrieder of TAC Titans won eight events in the boys’ competition, while Finola Whelehan of TAC Titans won five events in the girls’ competition.

Both swimmers added to nationally-ranked times in multiple events.

Oxrieder, won the 50 free (25.91), 200 free (2:02.57), 400 free (4:19.42), 800 free (8:57.47) 100 back (1:03.05), 200 back (2:13.77), 200 IM (2:17.88) and 400 IM (4:52.16), all in personal best times.

Among 13-year-old boys this season, he has the fourth-fastest times in the 200 back and 400 IM, the fifth-fastest time in the 800 free and the seventh-fastest time in the 400 free.

Whelehan won the 100 free (57.24), 200 free (2:03.79), 100 fly (1:03.18), 200 IM (2:22.60) and 400 IM (5:04.63), all in personal best times.

Among 13-year-old girls this season, she owns the fastest time in the 100 fly, the second-fastest times in the 100 free and 200 free, the third-fastest time in the 200 IM and the fourth-fastest time in the 400 IM.

In the team portion of the event, the TAC Titans swept the combined, girls and boys titles.

Other notable individual standouts were:

Fifteen-year-old Jonny Palamar of the TAC Titans won the 100 back (58.19) and 200 back (2:04.46), and finished 2nd in the 400 IM (4:45.34) in the boys’ competition, all in personal best times. Among 15-year-old boys this season, Palamar has the fifth-fastest time in the 200 back and the sixth-fastest in the 100 back.

In the girls' competition, 15-year-old Reina Liu of the TAC Titans swam personal best times to win the 200 free (2:01.37), 100 back (1:01.17), 200 back (2:14.85) and 200 IM (2:15.77). She also swam personal best times to finish 2nd in the 400 free (4:21.40) and 400 IM (4:54.46). Among 15-year-old girls this season, she has the third-fastest time in the 100 back and 200 IM, the fourth-fastest time in the 200 free, the sixth-fastest time in the 200 back and 400 IM, and the eighth-fastest time in the 400 free.

Ziva Liu, a 13-year-old with the TAC Titans, won the 100 breast in a time of 1:13.70, but swam a personal best time of 1:13.40 during preliminaries. She also won the 200 breast in a personal best time of 2:39.31 and was second in the 50 free (27.02) and 400 IM (5:16.97), all in personal best times. Among 13-year-old girls this season, she has the fourth-fastest times in the 100 breast and 50 free and the seventh-fastest in the 200 breast.

Parker Van olst, 15, of the New Wave Swim Team, won the 1500 free (16:26.99), 200 breast (2:20.35) and 400 IM (4:32.39), and was 2nd in the 800 free (8:32.76), swimming personal best times in all of those events. Among 15-year-old boys' this season, Van olst has the fourth-fastest time in the 200 breast, the seventh-fastest time in the 800 free, the eighth-fastest time in the 400 IM and the 16th-fastest time in the 1500 free.

Combined Team Standings — Top 5

TAC Titans, 5251.5 Pikes Peak Athletics, 1111 New Wave, 1078 Wolfpack Elite, 192 Rocky Mount Family YMCA, 73

Girls’ Team Standings — Top 5

TAC Titans, 2594.5 Pikes Peak Athletics, 649 New Wave, 423 Wolfpack Elite, 172 Granite Falls Makos, 69

Boys’ Team Standings — Top 5