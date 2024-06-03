13-Year-Old Sofia Molchanova Goes 1:03.7 in the 100 Back at Russian Age Group Championships

All-Russia Swimming Competition “Jolly Dolphin”

May 13-17, 2024

Specialized Swimming Center , St. Petersburg, Russia

LCM (50 meters)

Meet Results

The All-Russia 13 & Under Championship took place recently in St. Petersburg. There were a number of standouts among the competition as Moscow put up the most points to win the meet.

Standout Swims:

Girls:

Sofia Molchanova* – 100 backstroke – 1:03.73 Nelly Petrovskaya* – 800 freestyle – 9:10.90 Margarita Vazykhova – 800 freestyle –9:11.80 Antonina Feldsherova – 100 butterfly – 1:03.23 Olesya Lisunova* – 100 freestyle – 59.15

*Indicates meet record

The previous records were held by Vlada Eggi in the 100 back at 1:06.11, Liubov Burakova in the 800 free at 9:19.20, and Aleksandra Sabitova in the 100 free at 59.33.



Boys:

Alexander Konyaev – 100 freestyle style – 55.19 Artem Galchin – 100 freestyle – 55.26 Vyacheslav Garaba – 100 freestyle – 55.39 Rodion Storozhev – 800 freestyle – 9:00.31 Arseny Khan – 100 freestyle – 56.15



Two additional meet records were:

Sofia Molchanova ─ 200 IM – 2:22.95

Sofia Kuryabova ─ 100 breaststroke ─ 1:14.10

The previous records in these events were both held by Elizaveta Prokhorova at 2:24.11 and 1:14.10 respectively.

Four meet records were also broken in all the girls’ 4 x 50 relays of each stroke. Sofia Molchanova led the 4 x 50 backstroke relay to its new record of 2:02.48.

Girls Record Progression:

4 x 50m Fly: 1:58.60 → 1:57.70

4 x 50m Back: 2:04.24 → 2:02.48

4 x 50m Breast: 2:25.68 → 2:20.60

4 x 50m Free: 1:51.99 → 1:49.99

The only female record that lasted the meet was in the 100 butterfly where Antonina Feldsherova won with a 1:03.23 just missing the record of 1:02.89 held by Aleksandra Sabitova. There were no records set on the boys’ side of the meet.

The two individual winners by points were Sofia Molchanova for the girls and Alexander Konyaev for the boys. Molchanova recorded some of the better swims of the meet with her two records in the 100 back and 200 IM. Konyaev topped a field in the 100 free that saw fierce competition with 8 swimmers under 57 seconds and 3 under 56. He also was on the second placing relays in the boys 4 x 50m fly and 4 x 50m free.