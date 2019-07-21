13-Year-Old Lucy Thomas Earns Trials in 100 Breast at Minneapolis Sectionals

2019 SPEEDO SECTIONALS – MINNEAPOLIS

July 18-21, 2019

Minneapolis, MN

LCM

Results (Meet Mobile): ‘2019 MN UOFM Speedo Section 1’

During the third day of the Minneapolis sectionals meet, 13-year-old Elmbrook swimmer Lucy Thomas earned her first Olympic Trials cut in the 100 breast. During prelims Thomas finished in second behind Minnesota’s Lindsey Kozelsky, going the exact standard of 1:10.99. In finals, Thomas dropped down to 1:10.35 while Kozelsky won the event with a 1:09.52. Wisconsin’s Avalon Schultz (1:10.60) finished third in the event.

Kezelsky’s winning time ranks 21st in the US this year. Thomas also moved up into the top 40 US times this year, while ranking 14th among 18&U swimmers and 2nd in the 13-14 age group this year. Thomas is now the 12th-fastest performer in 13-14 age group history.

Also moving up in the national ranks is 16-year-old Rachel Stege of Fox Valley. Stege won the 400 free with a lifetime best of 4:13.36, ranking her 26th in the US this year and 5th among all 18&U swimmers. In the 15-16 age group, Stege is now the 53rd-fastest performer all-time in the event. Kansas City’s Katherine Sullivan (4:19.36) and Wisconsin’s Madison Waechter (4:20.71) finished shortly behind Stege in the final.

OTHER WINNERS

Minnesota’s Tevyn Waddell earned two event wins on Saturday, taking the 200 back (2:10.78) and 100 fly (1:00.01). Waddell now ranks 12th in the country for the 200 back.

earned two event wins on Saturday, taking the 200 back (2:10.78) and 100 fly (1:00.01). Waddell now ranks 12th in the country for the 200 back. Peter Larson (EDI) won the 200 back final with a 2:02.07, three seconds ahead of 15-year-old BSC swimmer Griffin O’Leary (2:05.59).

(EDI) won the 200 back final with a 2:02.07, three seconds ahead of 15-year-old BSC swimmer (2:05.59). Cameron Kelley (LMST) won the 400 free final with a 3:57.12, beating out Wyoming’s Ryan Netzel (3:57.32) by two-tenths.

(LMST) won the 400 free final with a 3:57.12, beating out Wyoming’s (3:57.32) by two-tenths. The McHugh brothers (Connor and Max) went 1-2 in the men’s 100 breast final, with Connor leading with 1:01.82 followed by Max (1:01.97).

Minnesota’s Matthew Thomas won the 100 fly final with a 54.59, just a tenth ahead of Wisconsin’s Frank Niziolek (54.69).

TEAM SCORES

Men

Wisconsin Aquatics- 394 points Wyoming Aquatics- 229 points Fox Valley Swim Team- 172 points University of Minnesota- 158 points Elmbrook Swim Club- 123 points

Women

Wisconsin Aquatics- 347 points Elmbrook Swim Club- 216 points Barrington Swim Club- 193 points University of Minnesota- 162 points Fox Valley Swim Team- 151 points

Combined