12 Year Old Jesse Yuan Swims 1:02.12 100 Breaststroke At Pacific Age Groups

Pacific Swimming 14& Under Age Group Championships

December 1-3, 2023

Moraga, California

SCY (25 yards)

PDF Results

Some of the top 14 and under age groupers competed earlier this month at the Pacific Swimming SCY Age Group Championships. The meet was divided into a 10 & under age group but held single age races for the 11, 12, 13, and 14 year olds.

Highlighting the meet on the boys side was Fedor Igoshin of Orinda Aquatics. Igoshin won all seven of his individual events. Igoshin won the 400 IM on night one in a 4:17.19 just off of his best time of a 4:15.96 which he swam at the beginning of November.

On day 2, Igoshin won the 200 free in a 1:49.41, the 200 breast in a 2:17.o7, and the 100 fly in a 56.27. On the final day of competition, he won the 200 IM in a 2:03.10, the 100 free in a 50.35, and the 200 fly in a 2:05.22. His 100 free, 200 free, and 100 fly swims were all personal best times.

12 year old Jesse Yuan of Santa Clara Swim Club (SCSC) also had some big swims. Yuan won the 50 and 100 breaststrokes. He won the 50 in a 28.74 and the 100 in a 1:02.12. His 100 breaststroke makes him the #42 fastest 11-12 swimmer all-time and he notably won the event for 12-year-olds by over five seconds.

Like Yuan, SCSC teammate Aiden Zhou had big swims as a 13 year old. Zhou won the 200 back (1:54.85), 200 free (1:46.44), 100 free (47.58), 100 back (53.48), and 50 free (22.12). Zhou’s 200 back and 100 free swims were both personal best times.

On the girls side of the meet, 10 year old Emelia Wang of Pleasanton Seahawks won three individual events. Wang won the 500 free (5:25.55) and 200 IM (2:20.97) on night 1 and the 200 free (2:03.73) on night 2. Her 500 free makes her the #25 fastest 10 and under ever while her 200 free makes her the #52 10 and under ever.

Marina Didenko of Terapins Swim Team won all seven of her individual events. Didenko won the 400 IM on night 1 in a 4:39.30, a best time by over three and a half seconds. On night 2, Didenko won the 200 breast (2:26.33), 100 IM (1:02.28), and 100 fly (1:00.32). Her 200 breast and 100 fly times were personal bests. On the final night of competition, Didenko swam to wins and best times in the 200 IM (2:11.92), 100 breast (1:08.59), and 200 fly (2:12.64).