12 Swim From U.S. To Mexico In Political Demonstration

A show of support for immigrants during a charged political season took to the water this week as a dozen athletes swam across the border between the United States and Mexico.

NBC Los Angeles reports that twelve swimmers of varying nationalities made the trip from Imperial Beach, California to Tijuana, Mexico on Friday. The swim is about 10 kilometers, the same distance as an Olympic open water event. The swimmers started from Imperial Beach Pier in California and swam to Playa de Tijuana, a beach in Mexico.

The event was organized by 39-year-old Kim Chambers, an accomplished open water swimmer and one of only a few to complete the Ocean’s Seven open water swimming challenge. Chambers is originally from New Zealand but is a legal permanent resident in the United States. The group was made up of swimmers from the United States, Mexico, Israel, New Zealand and South Africa, according to ABC News. Chambers declined to characterize the swim as a protest, but did say the demonstration was born out of “an atmosphere of what she called negativity after the election of President Donald Trump,” according to ABC News. The swim was intended as a show of solidarity with immigrants.

The event also raised money for the Colibri Center for Human Rights, which is based out of Tucson, Arizona. The Colibri Center seeks to “end migrant death and related suffering on the U.S.-Mexico border,” per its website.

Chambers said she considered having the event start in Mexico and end in the United States, or swimming back and forth between the two, but found the U.S. to Mexico route to be the least complicated. The swimmers had their passports examined by Mexican authorities before they left California. The U.S. Border Patrol told the Associated Press that had the swimmers tried to swim into the United States, they would have been required to enter through an official border crossing.