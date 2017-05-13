11 USA Swimming World 100 Members Head To Mel Zajac Jr Int’l

Following in the footsteps of a number of Team USA Olympians, 11 members of USA Swimming’s World 100 List will travel later this month to compete at the Mel Zajac Jr International meet in Vancouver, Canada. The team will be racing on the campus of The University of British Columbia from May 26-28 and the brand new UBC Aquatic Center.

These eight women and three men – listed below – will be following in the footsteps of a number of Team USA Olympians who have competed in this meet before them, as Maya DiRado, Missy Franklin, Molly Hannis, Melanie Margalis and Tom Shields all competed at Mel Zajac as juniors.

In order to qualify for this competition athletes had to appear on the World 100 (or National Junior Team), currently be in high school, and never previously represented the United States in international competition.

“It had persistently been requested by coaches that we return to this meet, and we are thrilled to once again be attending the Mel Zajac Jr International competition,” said Mitch Dalton, USA Swimming National Junior Team Program Director.

“The goal of the trip is to offer a competition and experience which will prepare our best world-ranked junior athletes for future international success. The athletes and coaches will stay in dorms and eat at the dining halls on campus which really prepares athletes for future travels in a village setting.”

Complete meet information can be found here.

Women’s Roster

Name Club Coach Hometown

Taylor Ault La Mirada Armada Rick Shipherd Sonora, Calif.

Callie Dickinson TIDE Swimming Richard Hunter Virginia Beach, Va.

Madelyn Donohoe The Fish Ray Benecki Annandale, Va.

Kate Douglass Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club Jamie Barone Pelham, N.Y.

Dakota Luther Austin Swim Club Brendan Hansen Austin, Texas

Daria Pyshnenko Cats Aquatic Team Vlad Pyshnenko Lake Bluff, Ill.

Alex Sumner Suburban Seahawks Charlie Kennedy Newtown Square, Pa.

Morgan Tankersley Greater Tampa Swimming Assoc. Ryan Gober Tampa, Fla.

Men’s Roster

Name Club Coach Hometown

AJ Bornstein Ridgefield Aquatic Club Emmanuel Lanzo Boston, Mass.

Sam Iida Glenview Titan Aquatic Club Steve Iida Glenview, Ill.

Kieran Smith Ridgefield Aquatic Club Emmanuel Lanzo Ridgefield, Conn.

Staff

Head Coach: Richard Hunter (TIDE Swimming)

Manager: Alexis Keto (New Trier Swim Club)

Team Physician: Dr. Michael Miao

News courtesy of USA Swimming.