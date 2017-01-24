10 Things I Like Most About Age Group Swim Meets

Courtesy of Elizabeth Wickham

I volunteered at a meet recently, even though my kids weren’t swimming. It made me reflect on our years at swim meets. Parents of youngers, enjoy it. Embrace this experience while you can.

Here are my ten favorite things about age group meets:

1. The Little Ones

Is there anything more adorable than five and six-year-olds swimming 25 fly? Or, walking hand in hand to the staging area?

2. Team Cheers

Enthusiastic and loud. You won’t see this again until college.

3. Best Times

Witnessing 10, 15 and yes, 30-second drops.

4. Friendships

Observing your kids playing cards with their teammates under the tent, laughing together for hours.

5. The Spectacle

Multi-colored pop-up tents. Teammates cheering at the edge of the pool. Parents yelling and whistling. Coaches jumping up and down.

6. Volunteering

Helping out, keeping busy, and knowing that in some small way I made a difference.

7. Laughter

We always shared a laugh with other parents, kids, officials or coaches. Age group meets are fun.

8. Family time

Driving to the meet, we shared a quiet anticipation of the day ahead. Driving home, we sang loudly together to the blasting radio. Those were the days!

9. Breakfast burritos

I love a breakfast burrito and hot coffee from the snack bar before the meet begins.

10. Accomplishment

Is there anything better than seeing your kid excited for finally accomplishing a goal?

What are your favorite things about age group swim meets?

Elizabeth WickhamElizabeth Wickham volunteered for 14 years on her kids’ club team as board member, fundraiser, newsletter editor and “Mrs. meet manager.” She’s a writer with a bachelor of arts degree in editorial journalism from the University of Washington with a long career in public relations, marketing and advertising. Her stories have appeared in newspapers and magazines including the Los Angeles Times, Orange County Parenting and Ladybug. You can read more parenting tips on her blog.  

Paul Szuszkiewicz

Officials love them to for all of the same reasons you mentioned because we all have kids and experienced the same joys and still do. Greatest life time family sport in the world for kids and families no matter the age or abilities. In Master swimming the roles get reversed where the kids get to cheer on there parents and grandparents.

2 years 1 month ago
Roll Tide!

A million thumbs up for all of this! Age group meets are the best! 🙂 🙂 🙂

2 years 1 month ago
Clori Andrade

Spot on! Love these aspects about swimming.

2 years 1 month ago
Peter Carey

Seeing kids swimming for the joy of it, free from pressures of swimming a PB or making a QT

28 minutes 3 seconds ago
