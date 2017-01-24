10 Things I Like Most About Age Group Swim Meets

Courtesy of Elizabeth Wickham
I volunteered at a meet recently, even though my kids weren’t swimming. It made me reflect on our years at swim meets. Parents of youngers, enjoy it. Embrace this experience while you can.
Here are my ten favorite things about age group meets:
1. The Little Ones
Is there anything more adorable than five and six-year-olds swimming 25 fly? Or, walking hand in hand to the staging area?
2. Team Cheers
Enthusiastic and loud. You won’t see this again until college.
3. Best Times
Witnessing 10, 15 and yes, 30-second drops.
4. Friendships
Observing your kids playing cards with their teammates under the tent, laughing together for hours.
5. The Spectacle
Multi-colored pop-up tents. Teammates cheering at the edge of the pool. Parents yelling and whistling. Coaches jumping up and down.
6. Volunteering
Helping out, keeping busy, and knowing that in some small way I made a difference.
7. Laughter
We always shared a laugh with other parents, kids, officials or coaches. Age group meets are fun.
8. Family time
Driving to the meet, we shared a quiet anticipation of the day ahead. Driving home, we sang loudly together to the blasting radio. Those were the days!
9. Breakfast burritos
I love a breakfast burrito and hot coffee from the snack bar before the meet begins.
10. Accomplishment
Is there anything better than seeing your kid excited for finally accomplishing a goal?
What are your favorite things about age group swim meets?
Elizabeth Wickham volunteered for 14 years on her kids’ club team as board member, fundraiser, newsletter editor and “Mrs. meet manager.” She’s a writer with a bachelor of arts degree in editorial journalism from the University of Washington with a long career in public relations, marketing and advertising. Her stories have appeared in newspapers and magazines including the Los Angeles Times, Orange County Parenting and Ladybug. You can read more parenting tips on her blog.
