Zeng & Vincent Double Up As Zone B Champs After Day 2

Though we’re not DiveDove, we do dabble in diving coverage, and as diving can have a major impact on the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, we cover NCAA Zone Diving – mainly through the lens of how national diving qualifiers could impact the team points battles later this month.
2018 NCAA ZONE DIVING
- Zones A, B, D, E: Monday, March 5 – Wednesday, March 7
- Zone C: Thursday, March 8 – Saturday, March 10
- Host schools:
- Zone A: Rutgers University
- Zone B: University of Tennessee
- Zone C: Ohio State University
- Zone D: University of Minnesota
- Zone E: Northern Arizona University
- NCAA selection primer
Tennessee’s Colin Zeng and South Carolina’s Julia Vincent each added their second event titles two days into the Zone B Championships.
Zone B results
Zeng won men’s 1-meter and Vincent women’s 3-meter, and both have now swept the springboards. On the men’s side, UNC’s Gregory Duncan was second for the second-straight night. Meanwhile Duke’s Evan Moretti added an NCAA berth.
For the women, UNC’s Maria Lohman is in with reimbursement status, while Georgia added another diver in Mckensi Austin.
QUALIFYING CHART
Athletes in bold have earned NCAA reimbursement.
|Priority
|Finisher
|Women
|Men
|1
|3-meter Champ
|Julia Vincent, SCAR
|Colin Zeng, TENN
|2
|1-meter Champ
|Julia Vincent, SCAR
|Colin Zeng, TENN
|3
|Platform Champ
|4
|3-meter 2nd
|Molly Carlson, FSU
|Gregory Duncan, UNC
|5
|1-meter 2nd
|Wallace Layland, MIA
|Gregory Duncan, UNC
|6
|Platform 2nd
|7
|3-meter 3rd
|Maria Lohman, UNC
|Liam Stone, TENN
|8
|1-meter 3rd
|Ayla Bonniwell, FSU
|Evan Moretti, DUKE
|9
|Platform 3rd
|10
|3-meter 4th
|Alison Maillard, AUB
|James Brady, NCSU
|11
|1-meter 4th
|Rachel Rubadue, TENN
|Joshua Davidson, FSU
|12
|Platform 4th
|13
|3-meter 5th
|Wallace Layland, MIA
|Pete Turnham, AUB
|14
|1-meter 5th
|Alison Maillard, AUB
|Liam Stone, TENN
|15
|Platform 5th
|16
|3-meter 6th
|Rachel Rubadue, TENN
|Joshua Davidson, FSU
|17
|1-meter 6th
|Olivia Ball, UGA
|—
|18
|Platform 6th
|19
|3-meter 7th
|McKensi Austin, UGA
|—
|20
|1-meter 7th
|Carolyn Chaney, MIA
|—
|21
|Platform 7th
|22
|3-meter 8th
|—
|—
|23
|1-meter 8th
|—
|—
|24
|Platform 8th
|—
|25
|3-meter 9th
|—
|—
|26
|1-meter 9th
|—
|—
|27
|Platform 9th
|—
|28
|3-meter 10th
|—
|—
|29
|1-meter 10th
|—
|—
|30
|Platform 10th
|—
|—
NCAA Diving QUALIFYING PROCEDURES
There are five zone meets spread across the country that allow divers to qualify for the NCAA Championships. Based on performances at the previous NCAAs each zone earns a set number of qualifying spots.
Take a look at the qualifying spots for each zone and each event:
WOMEN
|WOMEN
|ELIGIBILITY
|1m
|3m
|Platform
|Zone A
|6
|6
|5
|Zone B
|7
|7
|9
|Zone C
|8
|10
|10
|Zone D
|11
|9
|9
|Zone E
|9
|9
|8
MEN
|MEN
|ELIGIBILITY
|1m
|3m
|Platform
|Zone A
|6
|5
|5
|Zone B
|6
|6
|7
|Zone C
|10
|10
|11
|Zone D
|9
|8
|6
|Zone E
|5
|7
|7
A priority chart determines who gets the reimbursement spots. The first priority spot is taken by the winner of each event beginning with the 3-meter champ, followed by the 1-meter champ and then the platform champ. If an athlete wins two events, they will still only take up one slot which means the NCAA will keep adding rows to this chart until the zone meet reimbursement quota is met.
According to the rules set in 2015 that allowed more divers into the meet, any diver who lands in the qualifying spots for their zone earns a spot to compete in the NCAA Championships. If the diver earns eligibility in one event, they can automatically compete in any of the other two events at NCAAs as long as they finished in the top 12 in their zone in that event.
The NCAA made a distinction between “eligible” and “reimbursed” athletes. Divers qualifying outside of the reimbursement spots will not have their travel, lodging, or meet expenses covered by the NCAA. Instead the individual school must decide if they’re willing to pay the bill themselves to give that diver an opportunity to participate in the NCAA Championships.
|REIMBURSEMENT
|Women
|Men
|Zone A
|4
|4
|Zone B
|6
|7
|Zone C
|10
|10
|Zone D
|12
|9
|Zone E
|9
|5
