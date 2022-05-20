Zac Stubblety-Cook Thinks He Can Go Faster Than His World Record Time

2022 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, May 18 – Sunday, May 22, 2022
- SA Aquatic and Leisure Centre, Oaklands Park, South Australia
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Entry List
- Live Results
- Live Stream (Amazon Prime)
- World Championships Qualifying Criteria
MEN 200 BREAST FINALS
World Record: 2:06.12 – Anton Chupkov (2019)
- World Junior Record: 2:09.39 – Qin Haiyang (2017)
Australian Record: 2:06.28 – Zac Stubblety-Cook (2021) Commonwealth Record: 2:06.28 – Zac Stubblety-Cook (2021)
- FINA ‘A’ Cut: 2:10.32
Podium:
- Zac Stubblety-Cook (CHAND) – 2:05.95 (WORLD RECORD)
- Matthew Wilson (SOSC) – 2:10.14
- Adam Selwood (PROP) – 2:13.68
In an interview with journalist Steve Larkin, Zac Stubblety-Cook said that he believed he could go faster than his world record time of 2:05.95 in the men’s 200 breaststroke.
“I think I can continue to build that front-end a bit more,” Stubblety-Cook said. “And we have spoken about it, doing a bit more 100 [meter] work and building through that [first] 100 a little bit quicker. When I race in a world-class event at a world champs, it will be even better.”
In addition, Stubblety-Cook also said that he didn’t realize he was on world record pace until the final 50 of the race.
“I didn’t think we were going that fast,” he said. “It’s a lot to wrap your head around. It’s a bit surreal to be perfectly honest. I was obviously hoping to swim fast and hoping to swim close to my best, but that is just something else.”
On Thurdsay at the 2022 Australian Swimming Championships, which serves as a qualification meet for the 2022 FINA World Championships and the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Stubblety-Cook broke Anton Chupkov’s former world record of 2:06.12 to become the first man under the 2:06 barrier in the 200 breast. He beat former world record holder Matthew Wilson by 4.19 seconds and built upon his lead throughout the race, closing in an extremely fast 31.63 final 50.
You can look at his splits here:
|Distance
|Split
|50m
|29.43
|100m
|32.45
|150m
|32.43
|200m
|31.63
|Total
|2:05.95
In addition, Stubblety-Cook also finished first in the men’s 100 breast with a time of 59.60, qualifying him for his second event at Worlds and Commonwealth Games.