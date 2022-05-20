Zac Stubblety-Cook Thinks He Can Go Faster Than His World Record Time

2022 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN 200 BREAST FINALS

Podium:

In an interview with journalist Steve Larkin, Zac Stubblety-Cook said that he believed he could go faster than his world record time of 2:05.95 in the men’s 200 breaststroke.

“I think I can continue to build that front-end a bit more,” Stubblety-Cook said. “And we have spoken about it, doing a bit more 100 [meter] work and building through that [first] 100 a little bit quicker. When I race in a world-class event at a world champs, it will be even better.”

In addition, Stubblety-Cook also said that he didn’t realize he was on world record pace until the final 50 of the race.