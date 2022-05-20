How Fast Will Olympic Gold Medalist Michael Andrew Swim at World Championships?

2020 Olympic champion Michael Andrew qualified for five individual events at the 2022 U.S. World Championships Trials. In this interview he unpacks what he liked, didn’t like, and how he intends to improve.
Michael’s lineup includes 100m butterfly, a race we have never seen him swim on the big international stage. Can Michael go 49 in the 100m butterfly? He wants too. I think he’s got a 49 in him–but not this year.
2022 Michael Andrew World Championship Predictions!
Michael’s U.S. Olympic Trials was great. However, his Olympic performance was — being diplomatic — probably not what he wanted. Michael has something to prove in Budapest, and that’s what is driving these predictions.
50 breast – 26.39 – a new America record
100 breast – 58.2 – on the bubble to make the podium
50 fly – 22.7 – bronze
100 fly – 50.6 – bronze
50 free – 21. 3 – bronze
Also…without Adam Peaty in the mix, how will that impact Michael’s medal chances in the 50-100 breaststroke?
But who cares what I think. What do you think? Give me your best expert swimming analysis.
Follow Gold Medal Mel on Instagram here.
Follow Michael Andrew on Instagram here.
RECENT EPISODES
This is a Gold Medal Media production presented by SwimOutlet.com. Host Gold Medal Mel Stewart is a 3-time Olympic medalist and the co-founder of SwimSwam.com, a Swimming News website.
Mel’s predictions are always so generous because he seems to want the best for all swimmers. However… these particular predictions feel over the top. MA’s not going to medal in all these events. So many people would have to be off their game for that to be the case, and he’d have to be in peak form.
Wow if Mel doesn’t think an American athlete is going to win a Gold you know you’re up against it
Ha!!!! I’ve been shamed into silver and bronze predictions (just wait for Dressel’s video….)
56.5 Breast
1:54.5 200IM
21.24 50M Free
50.034 100M Butter
😈😈😈
….you can always count on Fean Darris for high swim-IQ….
I think he only wins one individual medal. Bronze in the 50fr
No. Not this time around. I think Michael comes away with his neck heavy with hardware…