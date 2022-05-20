How Fast Will Olympic Gold Medalist Michael Andrew Swim at World Championships?

2020 Olympic champion Michael Andrew qualified for five individual events at the 2022 U.S. World Championships Trials. In this interview he unpacks what he liked, didn’t like, and how he intends to improve.

Michael’s lineup includes 100m butterfly, a race we have never seen him swim on the big international stage. Can Michael go 49 in the 100m butterfly? He wants too. I think he’s got a 49 in him–but not this year.

2022 Michael Andrew World Championship Predictions!

Michael’s U.S. Olympic Trials was great. However, his Olympic performance was — being diplomatic — probably not what he wanted. Michael has something to prove in Budapest, and that’s what is driving these predictions.

50 breast – 26.39 – a new America record

100 breast – 58.2 – on the bubble to make the podium

50 fly – 22.7 – bronze

100 fly – 50.6 – bronze

50 free – 21. 3 – bronze

Also…without Adam Peaty in the mix, how will that impact Michael’s medal chances in the 50-100 breaststroke?

But who cares what I think. What do you think? Give me your best expert swimming analysis.



