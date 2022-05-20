Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

How Fast Will Olympic Gold Medalist Michael Andrew Swim at World Championships?

Comments: 7

2020 Olympic champion Michael Andrew qualified for five individual events at the 2022 U.S. World Championships Trials. In this interview he unpacks what he liked, didn’t like, and how he intends to improve.

Michael’s lineup includes 100m  butterfly, a race we have never seen him swim on the big international stage. Can Michael go 49 in the 100m butterfly? He wants too. I think he’s got a 49 in him–but not this year.

2022 Michael Andrew World Championship Predictions!

Michael’s U.S. Olympic Trials was great. However, his Olympic performance was — being diplomatic — probably not what he wanted. Michael has something to prove in Budapest, and that’s what is driving these predictions.

50 breast – 26.39 – a new America record
100 breast – 58.2 – on the bubble to make the podium
50 fly – 22.7 – bronze
100 fly – 50.6 – bronze
50 free – 21. 3 – bronze

Also…without  Adam Peaty in the mix, how will that impact Michael’s medal chances in the 50-100 breaststroke?

But who cares what I think. What do you think? Give me your best expert swimming analysis.

This is a Gold Medal Media production presented by SwimOutlet.com. Host Gold Medal Mel Stewart is a 3-time Olympic medalist and the co-founder of SwimSwam.com, a Swimming News website.

Gulliver’s Swimming Travels
17 seconds ago

Mel’s predictions are always so generous because he seems to want the best for all swimmers. However… these particular predictions feel over the top. MA’s not going to medal in all these events. So many people would have to be off their game for that to be the case, and he’d have to be in peak form.

0
0
Reply
Jacob Whittle 46.90 in Paris
10 minutes ago

Wow if Mel doesn’t think an American athlete is going to win a Gold you know you’re up against it

1
-1
Reply
Gold Medal Mel Stewart
Author
Reply to  Jacob Whittle 46.90 in Paris
4 minutes ago

Ha!!!! I’ve been shamed into silver and bronze predictions (just wait for Dressel’s video….)

0
0
Reply
Fean Darris
20 minutes ago

56.5 Breast
1:54.5 200IM
21.24 50M Free
50.034 100M Butter
😈😈😈

4
0
Reply
Gold Medal Mel Stewart
Author
Reply to  Fean Darris
2 minutes ago

….you can always count on Fean Darris for high swim-IQ….

0
0
Reply
Taa
21 minutes ago

I think he only wins one individual medal. Bronze in the 50fr

3
-1
Reply
Gold Medal Mel Stewart
Author
Reply to  Taa
2 minutes ago

No. Not this time around. I think Michael comes away with his neck heavy with hardware…

0
0
Reply

About Gold Medal Mel Stewart

Gold Medal Mel Stewart

MEL STEWART Jr., aka Gold Medal Mel, won three Olympic medals at the 1992 Olympic Games. Mel's best event was the 200 butterfly. He is a former World, American, and NCAA Record holder in the 200 butterfly. As a writer/producer and sports columnist, Mel has contributed to Yahoo Sports, Universal Sports, …

