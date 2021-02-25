York’s Emma McCombs Commits to In-state Indiana University of Pennsylvania

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Emma McCombs from York, Pennsylvania has committed to swim at Indiana University of Pennsylvania beginning in the 2021-22 school year.

McCombs is a senior at York Central High School; she swims year-round with York and York County YMCA. Mainly a fly, back, and free specialist, she has improved her times in the 200 free, 200 breast, 50 fly, and 100 IM since the start of this school year. In February, she competed at the York Y Winter Invite in the 200 free, 100/200 breast, and 200 fly and notched a PB in the free. In October, she swam the 50/100 free, 100/200 breast, and 100 fly at the Bill Schmidt Memorial Invite, picking up a new PB in the 200 breast.

In the summer of 2019, McCombs competed at YMCA Long Course Nationals in the 50/100/200 back, 50 fly, and 200 IM. Most of her best times that summer came from the NBAC Mid-Summer Classic and the NBAC Long Course Championships. Between the two meets she updated her LCM times in the 50/400 free, 200 back, 50/100 breast, 100/200 fly, and 400 IM.

Her best SCY times include:

50 free – 24.90

100 free – 54.14

200 free – 1:59.16

50 back – 28.45

100 back – 59.23

200 back – 2:10.86

100 fly – 58.09

200 fly – 2:11.13

200 IM – 2:10.81

IUP competes in Division II’s PSAC whose 2021 championships have been postponed until April. The Crimson Hawks finished 2nd in the women’s meet at the 2020 conference championships and then-sophomore Paige Mikesell was named Most Outstanding Swimmer.

Emma McCombs is our third member of the Class of 2021 to announce her verbal commitment! She will be joining the @IUPSwimming Crimson Hawks in the Fall of 2021 to continue both her athletic and academic career! IUP competes in the PSAC and is coached by Chris Villa. Way to go! pic.twitter.com/yJ9HWzrDbM — York YMCA Swimming (@YorkYMCASwim) December 7, 2020

