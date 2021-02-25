Daily Swim Coach Workout #357

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 9-12 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Age Group (Intermediate)

Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Dynamic Shoulder Warm Up: 2 minutes



Warm Up

10×25 Fr :30 foundations

5×50 Bk :50 all from back dives, 5 dolphin kicks on start, 4 on turn

10×25 br :30 UW pullouts past red line (10 yards)

5×50 fly :50 4 dolphin kicks each wall w/zero one breakouts

[zero one = no breath on first stroke)

Kick

6×175 3:30 50fr, 50no fr, 75Fr



Pull

1×500 7:30 (100bk, 100fr)

1×500 7:30 (100br, 100fr)



Ramp up

4×50 fr :50 (descend 1-4)

4×50 IM order :50 (neg split)

4×50 fr :45 (descend 1-4)

4×50 IM order :50 (neg split)

4×50 fr :40 (descend 1-4)

Polar Bear Challenge Set

4x through

1×25 :30 (feel-good fast)

1×50 1:00 (sprint)

1×25 :30 (sprint finish)

[get your broken 100 time]

1×25 1:00 ez

3×100 2:00 (goal is to beat broken time plus 5 or better for each repeat)



Cool Down

1×200 ez

1×100 ez

1×50 ez