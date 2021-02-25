Daily Swim Coach Workout #357

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 9-12 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Age Group (Intermediate)
- Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Dynamic Shoulder Warm Up: 2 minutes
Warm Up
10×25 Fr :30 foundations
5×50 Bk :50 all from back dives, 5 dolphin kicks on start, 4 on turn
10×25 br :30 UW pullouts past red line (10 yards)
5×50 fly :50 4 dolphin kicks each wall w/zero one breakouts
[zero one = no breath on first stroke)
Kick
6×175 3:30 50fr, 50no fr, 75Fr
Pull
1×500 7:30 (100bk, 100fr)
1×500 7:30 (100br, 100fr)
Ramp up
4×50 fr :50 (descend 1-4)
4×50 IM order :50 (neg split)
4×50 fr :45 (descend 1-4)
4×50 IM order :50 (neg split)
4×50 fr :40 (descend 1-4)
Polar Bear Challenge Set
4x through
1×25 :30 (feel-good fast)
1×50 1:00 (sprint)
1×25 :30 (sprint finish)
[get your broken 100 time]
1×25 1:00 ez
3×100 2:00 (goal is to beat broken time plus 5 or better for each repeat)
Cool Down
1×200 ez
1×100 ez
1×50 ez
Bryan Dedeaux
Head Age Group Coach, SET Swim (Saddleback El Toro)
