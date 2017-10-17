Wyoming, Denver Split Dual Meet

Wyoming vs Denver Dual

Saturday, October 14th

short course yards

Laramie HS, Laramie, Wyoming

The University of Wyoming’s women won a nail-biting dual against the Denver in a meet that went down to the very last event on Saturday, October 14th. Wyoming only won 7 out of 16 events, but 1-2-3 and 1-2 finishes in both diving events kept the Cowgirls within striking distance of the Pioneers. The Cowgirls’ win in the 400 free relay (3:28.50) led them to a one-point win over Denver, who came in 2nd (3:29.52) and 3rd (3:29.68) in that event.

Denver’s men came out on top over the Cowboys. The Pioneers got off to a great start, winning the first 4 events of the day. Their 200 medley relay (1:31.18) raced to a win by almost a second and a half over Wyoming’s, with Denver’s anchor, Sid Farber, splitting 19.75. Then Denver went 1-2-3 in the 1000, where Jesse Haraden won with a time of 9:53.04. Next, Stephen Calkins of Denver won the 200 free with a time of 1:40.07. Finally, Ray Bornman and Neil Wachtler of Denver tied for 1st in the 100 back with a time of 51.52 before Kyle White of Wyoming snapped the Pioneer win streak with a 1st place finish in the 100 breast (56.66).

Denver’s Sid Farber also won the 50 free with a time of 20.06. That time is half a second faster than his best dual meet performance last year, 20.59 at a dual meet vs ASU. Farber’s best time in the 50 is 19.37, which he swam leading off the 200 free relay at the mens 2017 NCAAs in March.

Press Release Wyoming:

LARAMIE, Wyo. – Cowgirl swimming and diving won a thrilling dual over the Denver Pioneers, 150.5-149.5, while the Cowboys fell short against DU, 163-138, on Saturday at Laramie High School.

The Cowgirls won seven of the 16 events on the day. UW diving got the action started with crucial points in the women’s 3-meter event and the men’s 1-meter. Sophomore Karla Contreras placed first with a score of 301.05, while junior CeeJay Harris placed second with a 251.55 and junior Peyton GrandPre recorded a fourth-place score of 227.10. On the men’s side, junior Ryan Russi earned the top spot with a score of 222.00, just ahead of freshman Elijah Chan who placed second with a mark of 221.18.

The UW women earned back-to-back wins in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke. Senior Kelly Sheldon won the freestyle with a time of 1:54.43 while junior Samantha Burke clocked a 57.68 in the backstroke event. Burke followed up her performance with a victory in the 50 freestyle, touching the wall in 24.17. Contreras also earned her second win of the day on the 3-meter, scoring a 307.88. Harris and GrandPre completed the sweep with marks of 257.78 and 251.10, respectively.

Senior Maria Harutjunjan placed first in the 200 breaststroke, Wyoming’s last individual race victory of the day, clocking a time of 2:23.46. The final race would be the deciding factor, as the Cowgirls came out on top in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:28.50. Senior Rachel McKivigan , junior Isobel Ryan , Sheldon, and freshman Hannah McLean-Leonard comprised the team. DU placed second and third, but the five-point swing gave UW the narrow victory.

“I thought our women’s team as a whole came out and fought really hard,” UW head coach Dave Denniston said. “This team competed with DU much more than last year so it’s encouraging to see the improvement. On our men’s side, our upperclassmen had a lot of great races. Wade Nelson , Kyle White , a newcomer Phil Musser. I’d like to see more energy from our team and attack our races better. Our divers winning all four events was really significant, especially Elijah Chan winning the 3-meter as a freshman.”

The Cowboys also recorded seven victories on Saturday, including Russi’s win in the 1-meter. Chan took the top spot in the 3-meter with a mark of 243.60 as the only Cowboy in the event. Junior Wade Nelson placed first in the 200 butterfly and 200 IM with times of 1:53.62 and 1:54.00. Senior Kyle White won the 100 breaststroke, touching the wall in 56.66, a second faster than senior Liam Holt who placed second with a time of 57.80. Holt would go on to win the 200 breaststroke, clocking a 2:06.68. Junior Jack Herron earned the top time in the 100 butterfly with a 50.19. DU’s depth proved to be the difference, finishing with a 163-138 advantage over the UW men.

The Wyoming women will be back in action with a pair of duals next weekend, starting with New Mexico State on Friday. Action will begin in Las Cruces, N.M., at 4 p.m. MT. The following day, the Cowgirls will return to the pool in a clash with conference foe New Mexico starting at 12 p.m.

Press Release Denver:

LARAMIE, Wyo. – The [RV/25] University of Denver men’s swimming and diving program earned a 25-point win in its dual opener over Wyoming on Saturday afternoon at Laramie High School.

“I really appreciated the efforts our team threw out there today,” head coach Brian Schrader said. “Our women’s team’s effort was a great reminder of how much fun swimming and diving can be, and I thought that they really fought hard for every point. The men performed well today, and deserved their win this afternoon.”

On the men’s side, sophomore Sid Farber (Portland, Ore.) was a part of four event wins for the Pioneers, winning the two sprint freestyle events, while anchoring both the 200 medley relay victory and the 400 free relay. Redshirt-freshman Stephen Calkins(Calgary, Alberta) and senior Anton Loncar (Hillsboro, Ore.) were both a part of three event wins, one individual and two relay wins.

For the Denver women, junior Bailey Andison (Smiths Falls, Ontario) and senior Heidi Bradley (Victoria, B.C.) both captured two individual event victories and were both a part of Denver’s 200 medley relay win. Senior Maddie Myers (Arvada, Colo.) swept the women’s distance races on Saturday to earn two individual event wins.

Senior Karly Haraden (Ballston Spa, N.Y. – 10:42.10) and sophomore Andi Johnston(Fort Collins, Colo. – 10:46.20) supported Myers 1000 free win with a third and fourth-place finish in the 1000 free, the first individual event of the afternoon.

Denver took the top three spots in the men’s 1000 free to open up an early cushion on Saturday. Sophomore Jesse Haraden (Ballston Spa, N.Y.) followed up his sister’s performance in the same event with a 9:53.04 to touch first. Senior Alex Walton(Atlanta, Ga.) and freshman Nathan Rock (Boulder, Colo.) touched second and third in the distance race with a 9:58.73 and 10:01.95, respectively.

Calkins individual event win came in the 200 free, clocking in at 1:40.07 in his first collegiate dual.

Senior Ray Bornman (Mackay, Queensland) and sophomore Neil Wachtler (Waco, Texas) tied in the 100 back with matching times of 51.52.

Andison touched the wall in 1:04.80 to win the 100 breast, and junior Courtney Laird (Overland Park, Kan.) finished third in 1:05.68.

Denver’s women took the top three spots in event 11, the 200 fly. Bradley clocked in at 2:09.03, followed closely behind sophomores Josie Valette (Boulder, Colo. – 2:09.73) and Kylie Cronin (Marblehead, Mass. – 2:10.75).

The Pioneer men didn’t win the 200 fly, but junior Kyle Ewoldt (Gilbert, Ariz.) and junior Graham Walker (Nairobi, Kenya) earned Denver points with second and third place finishes in the event, with times of 1:54.11 and 1:55.49, respectively.

Farber’s 20.06 in the 50 free was good for his second NCAA B Standard in the event in as many nights to lead the sprinters.

Freshman Aysia Leckie (Georgetown, Ontario) and senior Morgan Wice-Roslin (Colorado Springs, Colo.) scored for the Pioneers in the 100 free with second (52.70) and fourth (53.23) place finishes, respectively. Farber won the men’s event with a time of 45.17, while Bornman touched the wall in third with a 46.51.

Senior Morgan McCormick (Golden, Colo.) and Loncar swept the 200 back events with times of 2:03.52 and 1:50.67. Wachtler finished second in the men’s event, touching the wall in 1:54.19.

In event 21, freshman Charlotte Simon (Saint Remy, France – 2:24.02) and classmate Emily Vandenberg (Ajax, Ontario – 2:25.03) scored for the Pioneers in the 200 breast with second and third place finishes.

In the women’s 100 fly, Bradley touched first to close out her individual events on Saturday with a 55.44, two spots ahead of Valette who touched the wall in 56.69. On the men’s side, Calkins closed out his individual event schedule with a second place finish in the 100 fly (50.36).

Denver’s individual medley group took the top four spots on the women’s side in the final individual event, the 200 IM. Andison touched first (2:06.61), Vandenberg finished second (2:09.84), Laird touched third (2:10.70) and freshman Uma Knaven (Chapel Hill, N.C. – 2:11.76) clocked in at fourth.

On the men’s side, Denver took four of the top five spots in the 200 IM. Ewoldt led the pack of Pioneers in the race with a 1:56.03.

DU’s men’s 400 free relay quartet of Bornman, Calkins, Loncar and Farber finished the event with a two second win, combining for a 3:00.93.