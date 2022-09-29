Winter U.S. Open Qualifier Harry Belcher (2024) Verbals to In-state UVA

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Harry Belcher, a junior at Goochland High School in Goochland, Virginia, has made a verbal commitment to remain in-state to swim at the University of Virginia beginning in the fall of 2024.

“I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Virginia. I chose the University of Virginia because of the outstanding coaching staff, the incredible team energy, and the amazing academic opportunities. I want to give a huge thanks to my parents, coaches, teachers, and teammates for pushing me to get better in the pool and the classroom. Go HOOS!!”

Belcher swims club for Nova of Virginia Aquatics. He competed at Speedo Junior Nationals this past summer in Irvine, swimming the 400 free, 200 IM, and 400 IM. He earned PBs in all three while making the A final in the 200 IM (8th) and the C final in the 400 IM (21st). He also went a best time in the 100 free leading off the relay and the 100 fly in time trials.

This summer he dropped 1.3 seconds in the 100 free, 2.4 in the 200 free, 14.6 in the 400 free, 3.2 in the 100 fly, 9.7 in the 200 IM, and 21.9 in the 400 IM. His best LCM times are:

100 free – 53.24

200 free – 1:53.13

400 free – 4:03.25

100 fly – 56.28

200 IM – 2:04.85

400 IM – 4:28.31

Belcher’s best SCY times began with Virginia High School Championships and continued throughout the spring. He began with PBs in the 100 free (48.36) and 200 free (1:43.28) at the VHSL Class 3A state meet, where he placed 4th and 3rd, respectively. He then notched lifetime bests in the 200 free (1:42.42), 500 free (4:37.73), 1000 free (9:36.29), 200 IM (1:55.12), and 400 IM (4:06.47) at the Virginia LSC Short Course Championships. And finally, two weeks later, he lowered his 500 and 1000 times to 4:36.50 and 9:31.91 and added a PB in the 1650 (15:51.65) at NCSA Spring Championships.

Best SCY times:

100 free – 48.36

200 free – 1:42.42

500 free – 4:36.50

100 fly – 52.23

200 IM – 1:55.12

400 IM – 4:06.47

